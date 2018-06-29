Bombay High Court allows 25 people to file income tax returns without their Aadhaar card details – Here is why

The high court was informed by the CBDT’s lawyer that its system would not accept the forms without the Aadhaar card details.

The Bombay High Court today permitted 25 people to file their income tax returns without their Aadhaar card details. A division bench headed by Justice M S Sanklecha was hearing petitions filed by 25 people, including teachers, architects, journalists and activists, seeking a direction to the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) and the Income Tax department to accept their ITR forms without their Aadhaar card details. The petitioners claimed that the online website, where the returns have to be submitted, was not accepting their forms without the Aadhaar card number.

The high court was informed by the CBDT’s lawyer that its system would not accept the forms without the Aadhaar card details. The bench then directed the CBDT and the IT department to accept the petitioners’ forms manually at their office on July 2. The court also relied on two separate judgements passed by the Delhi and Madras HC which allowed similar petitions. The court has posted the petitions for further hearing on July 17.