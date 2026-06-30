With the ITR filing season for AY 2026-27 underway, income tax is once again on everyone’s mind. Taxpayers are busy gathering documents, checking deductions, and making sure they don’t miss the filing deadline or incur penalties.

Income tax also gets the most attention because it is directly linked to your earnings, with different tax slabs deciding how much you pay. But this is only one part of the tax you pay.

Every day, you pay several other taxes while shopping, buying fuel, paying insurance premiums, investing, or purchasing a home. These hidden taxes may not come with return filing deadlines, but together they quietly reduce your spending power and savings.

These taxes may not be as visible as income tax, but they can still take a significant bite out of your finances. Here’s a closer look.

GST on goods and services: 5 to 18% GST is embedded in almost every consumption decision, such as daily essentials, healthcare and professional services, telecom services, dining, entertainment, etc. The more you consume, the higher the indirect tax, often without consciously noticing it.

Fuel taxes (excise duty and VAT): Fuel taxes not only increase personal transportation costs but also get passed through supply chains, making everyday goods and services more expensive.

TCS on foreign remittances and overseas travel: TCS of 2% on amounts exceeding Rs 10 lakh may not be a final tax cost, but it creates an upfront cash-flow burden on foreign remittances and overseas travel spends, reducing liquidity until the credit is claimed.

Stamp duty and registration charges on property purchases: These are among the largest one-time taxes paid by individuals. They can significantly increase the effective acquisition cost of a property and are often underestimated while evaluating affordability.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT): Every securities market transaction attracts STT, which varies across states. For active investors and traders, the cumulative impact can materially reduce net returns over time.

Tax on dividends and capital gains: Dividend income is taxable at the investor’s applicable income tax slab rate, and if the dividend income exceeds Rs 10,000 in a financial year, the payer generally deducts TDS at 10%.

Whereas, short-term capital gains (holding period up to 12 months for listed equity) are taxed at 20%, while long-term capital gains (holding period over 12 months) above Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year are taxed at 12.5% (plus applicable surcharge and cess).

Taxes on dividends and capital gains directly reduce wealth accumulation and portfolio efficiency. Investment returns are ultimately measured on a post-tax basis.

GST on insurance premiums: 18% GST on group insurance policies increases the overall cost of risk protection, making insurance more expensive than the headline premium suggests.

GST on banking and financial services: Processing fees, brokerage charges, annual card fees, advisory fees, and other financial service charges become costlier due to the 18% GST slab.

GST on mutual fund expense ratios: Investors often focus on fund performance but overlook the 18% GST embedded in management fees, which marginally reduces net returns year after year.

Toll charges and municipal taxes: These recurring levies may appear insignificant individually but become meaningful annual expenses, particularly for homeowners and frequent commuters.

“The bottom line is that these hidden taxes rarely hurt in isolation. The real challenge is not any one tax, but the cumulative effect of multiple indirect taxes that quietly chip away at disposable income and investment returns throughout the year,” said Deepashree Shetty, Partner, Global Mobility Services, Tax & Regulatory Advisory at BDO India.

Tips for reducing the impact of hidden taxes without compromising financial goals

The objective is not to avoid taxes but to preserve long-term wealth. According to Deepashree Shetty, here’s how you can optimise your finances without sacrificing your investment objectives.

Hold investments longer where appropriate. This helps to improve tax efficiency and reduce transaction costs.

Avoid excessive portfolio churning, which increases STT, brokerage and tax leakage.

Review banking and investment charges periodically; even small fee savings compound over time.

Maintain adequate insurance cover by comparing products on total cost rather than just the base premium.

Account for property transaction taxes upfront before committing to a real estate purchase.

Plan overseas remittances and travel spending strategically to minimise cash-flow disruptions due to TCS.

Build tax costs into spending decisions, especially for large discretionary purchases.

Focus on post-tax returns, not headline returns.

Should individuals factor indirect taxes into their annual budgeting and financial planning?

Most taxpayers focus on income tax, but a significant portion of their annual tax burden comes from taxes that are embedded in everyday spending, investing, and wealth creation decisions.

While each levy may appear modest in isolation, their cumulative impact can materially reduce disposable income and long-term savings.

“Financial planning should not stop at income-tax planning. Individuals should evaluate major spending, investment, and wealth creation decisions through a post-tax lens, taking into account both direct and indirect taxes,” recommended Deepashree Shetty.

A robust financial plan for long-term wealth creation should be built around 3 pillars: post-tax income, post-tax spending, and post-tax returns.

In today’s environment, the true measure of financial efficiency is not what you earn, but what you retain after the combined impact of direct and indirect taxes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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