Belated ITR Filing AY 2023-24: Last Date, Fees, Penalty for Late Income Tax Return FY 2022-23

Belated Income Tax Return Filing AY 2023-24: If you have failed to file your ITR for AY 2023-24 by July 31, you can file a belated return till December 31, 2023.

Written by Rajeev Kumar
Updated:
belated ITR filing AY 2023-24
Know the consequences of belated ITR filing AY 2023-24. Representational image/Pixabay

Belated Income Tax Return Filing AY 2023-24: If you have failed to file your ITR for AY 2023-24 by July 31, you can file a belated return till December 31, 2023. The Last Date to file ITR without any penalty for taxpayers whose accounts don’t need to be audited was July 31.

While data shows that most of the taxpayers have already filed their returns, a few of them might have failed. This article explains the consequences of belated ITR filing, fees and penalties.

Belated ITR Fee: For belated ITR filing, you will have to pay a late fee of up to Rs 5000. For taxpayers having an annual income less than Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is Rs 1000 while for others it is Rs 5000.

(To be updated)

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 09:38 IST

