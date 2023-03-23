AIS for Taxpayer app: How to download and use, what information you can get

AIS for Taxpayer app download: The Income Tax Department has launched a new mobile app – AIS for Taxpayer – that will enable taxpayers to view information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, and Income Tax refunds. Other information such as GST Data, Foreign Remittances, etc. as available in AIS/TIS can also be viewed through this app. Users can also provide feedback related to the information displayed in the app.

In a statement, the Income Tax Department said that the app will facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)/Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

It further said that the app will provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer. The app displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

How to download AIS for Taxpayer app

The AIS for Taxpayer is a free mobile application provided by the Income Tax Department. You can download this app for free from Google Play and App Store.

How to use AIS for Taxpayer app

To access this mobile app, you need to register on the app by providing PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on your mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal. After the authentication, you can set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app.

“The Income Tax Department has launched a Mobile app, namely, ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ to facilitate taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) / Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). ‘AIS for Taxpayer’ is a mobile application provided free of cost by the Income Tax Department, and is available on Google Play & App Store. The app is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer,” the Income Tax Department said in a statement.

“This is another initiative of the Income Tax Department in the area of providing enhanced taxpayer services facilitating ease of compliance,” it added.