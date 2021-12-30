  • MORE MARKET STATS

About 27 lakh I-T Returns filed on December 30, total FY21 filings cross 5.36 crore: Income Tax Department

The total ITR count further increased to 5.36 crore till 9 pm with the addition of 2,58,176 more filing in the last one hour, a senior tax official said.

Written By PTI
The extended deadline for individuals to file income tax (I-T) returns ends on December 31. (Representative image)
Over 5.36 crore income tax returns for the financial year March 2021 have been filed so far, with about 27 lakh returns filed on Thursday alone as the compliance deadline neared, the I-T department said.

The extended deadline for individuals to file income tax (I-T) returns ends on December 31.

“More than 5.34 crore income tax returns for AY 2021-22 filed till 8 pm today. This includes 24.39 lakh #ITRs filed today itself with 2.79 lakh #ITRs filed in the last one hour,” the department tweeted.

For the financial year 2019-20, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

