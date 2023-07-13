Aadhaar-PAN Link News: ‘Income Tax Refund cannot be issued’, NRI gets Msg. I-T Dept replies

Aadhaar-PAN Link Latest News: Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) of taxpayers who failed to link with Aadhaar by June 30 have become inoperative. While this linking was not mandatory for NRIs, many of them have claimed on social media that their PANs have become inoperative.

The NRIs have also been complaining to the Income Tax Department via social media about the issues they are facing. One such NRI on July 10 said that after filing ITR for Ay 2023-24, when he tried to check the refund status, he saw a message saying his PAN was inoperative and the refund cannot be issued. “Refund cannot be issued as PAN is inoperative, Kindly link your PAN with Aadhaar after paying requisite fees u/s 234H” the message read.

Replying to the taxpayer, the Income Tax Department said, “Please write to us with your/ taxpayer’s details, along with colour-scanned copy of PAN and copy of documents in support of non-resident status (passport showing period of residence outside India) via email at adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in & jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in Our team will look into it.”

Another user asked whether they can file a return in case the PAN is inoperative. The tax department responded by saying, “From 1st, July, 2023, the unlinked PAN becomes inoperative with certain consequences. The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of Rs. 1,000.”

What should an NRI do if his PAN has become inoperative?

According to the Income Tax department, non-residents who had intimated their NRI status to the Department were exempted from linking PAN with Aadhaar.

Persons, who have not yet intimated their NRI status to the department, should contact their Jurisdictional Assessing Officer (JAO), online, with supporting documents such as a copy of PAN card and a copy of passport showing the period of residence outside India to get their status updated in the PAN database.”