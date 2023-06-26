Aadhaar-PAN link failed due to Name, DOB, Gender mismatch? Income Tax Dept shares ways to correct

How to resolve Aadhaar-PAN link failure due to Name, DOB, Gender mismatch? The Income Tax Department has shared ways to resolve PAN-Aadhaar link failure due to demographic mismatch. Read on for details.

The last date to link Aadhaar and PAN is June 30. PAN holders, who have still not completed the linking process, can do so till June 30 by paying a fee of Rs 1000. Failing to link Aadhaar-PAN by the end of the current month would make such Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) invalid from July 1, 2023.

Several users have been complaining that they are unable to link PAN-Aadhaar due to demographic mismatches such as name, date of birth, gender etc in their PAN and Aadhaar cards. The Income Tax Department on Saturday (June 24) shared what such PAN holders can do.

In case of demographic mismatch, the Income Tax Department said biometric-based authentication can be availed of at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL).

“Kind Attention PAN holders! While linking PAN with Aadhaar, demographic mismatch may occur due to mismatch in: Name, Date of Birth, Gender. To further facilitate smooth linking of PAN & Aadhaar, in case of any demographic mismatch, biometric-based authentication has been provided and can be availed of at dedicated centers of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL),” the Income Tax department tweeted.

“For details, please check the website of Service Providers,” it added.

Reasons for failure while linking Aadhaar with PAN

As per Income Tax Department, the link failure may occur due to:

Name Mismatch

Date of Birth Mismatch

Gender Mismatch.

What to do?

You can update PAN details by visiting:

Protean at: www/onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html

at: www/onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html UTIITSL at: http://www.pan.utiitsl.com

You can update your Aadhaar details by visiting the UIDAI website at: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update

After the demographic mismatch is resolved, users can try linking PAN-Aadhaar at the e-filing portal – https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar.

What to do if linking still fails?

However, if the linking request still fails you can avail of the option of biometric-based authentication by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50 at dedicated centres of PAN Service Providers (Protean & UTIITSL), according to the Income Tax Department.

For availing the biometric authentication at Protean and UTIITSL centres, users should carry their PAN and Aadhaar. For the details of authorised service providers for biometric authentication, you can visit the respective websites of Protean/UTIITSL.