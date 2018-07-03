There are five ways of e-verifying your income tax return

The due date of filing your Income Tax Return for Financial Year 2017-18 or Assessment Year 2018-19 is 31st July 2018. Income tax return can be filed using the paper mode or via the e-filing mode. Assessees using the e-filing mode have the option to file their return with or without using a digital signature or using the Electronic Verification Code (EVC). As individuals, when you file your income tax return without using a digital signature, then you are required to send the signed copy of ITR-V to Bangalore. ITR-V is an acknowledgement of return filed electronically.

However, as individuals, you can file your tax return using Electronic Verification Code to avoid verification of your return through a traditional route (sending ITR-V to Bangalore CPC).

Here are 5 different ways to e-verify Income Tax Return:

1) Using Net Banking

# You have to log in to the Net Banking Account

# Then click on the “e-filling” link

# After doing this, you will be redirected to the e-filling portal. Once you are there, submit your IT returns or

upload the XML.

# Your IT return is verified

E-verification using Net-banking

2) Using Bank Account

# Log in to the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department

# Select “Profile Setting” and pre-validate your bank account ( it is available only for selected banks)

# Choose verification mode as “EVC” using a pre-validated bank account

# Submit your returns/ upload the XML

# You will receive the Electronic Verification Code on the registered mobile number

# Enter your EVC on the e-Filing portal

# Your ITR is verified

E-verification through bank account requires pre-validation

3) Using Demat Account

# Login to e-Filling Portal

# Select “profile setting” and pre-validate your DEMAT account

# Choose verification mode as “EVC” using a DEMAT account

# Submit your returns/ upload the XML

# EVC will be received on a registered mobile number

# Enter your EVC on e-Filing portal

# your ITR is verified

E-verification using Demat Account requires pre-validation

4) Using Bank ATM

# Swipe your ATM card in your own bank ATM

# Click on “PIN for e-filling” (available only for selected banks)

# EVC will be received on a registered mobile number

# Login to the e-Filling portal

# Choose verification mode as “ Already generated EVC through Bank ATM”

# Submit your returns/ upload the SML

# Enter EVC

# Your ITR is verified

5) Using Aadhaar One Time Password (OTP)

# Login to the e-filing portal

# Submit your returns by selecting verification mode as “Aadhaar OTP”

# The OTP will be received by you on your registered mobile number linked with Aadhaar

# Enter the OTP received when you are asked for it

# Your ITR is verified

There is a flexibility of using Aadhaar OTP as well

If you do not want e-Verification, then verify your ITR by sending the hard copy of ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru.