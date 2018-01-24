Future Generali India Life Insurance launches tax awareness campaign for customers

The campaign will aim to simplify tax understanding for the new age customers by educating them about the various tax benefits that insurance products offer.

Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI) today announced the launch of Tax Hacks, a tax-based educational awareness campaign for customers. The campaign is designed to make India tax-wise by promoting a smarter tax behavior through a host of informative tools like financial tips, contests, challenges, articles, and expert-led Q&A sessions.

In keeping with FGILI’s philosophy of simpler, smarter, faster, the campaign will aim to simplify tax understanding for the new age customers by educating them about the various tax benefits that insurance products offer. A lot of customers fail to comprehend the complicated elements of taxation and end up losing a considerable chunk of their earnings while filing returns. This is where Tax Hacks will play a pivotal role, the company said.

The campaign’s theme of ‘Making India Tax Wise’ will be articulated in the form of a two part tax challenge christened as a ‘Taxculator’. The challenge will determine the level of awareness which audiences have with regard to the existing tax laws and how they can use it to their benefit. Those with sound tax knowledge will be declared Tax Experts and be rewarded at the end of the task.

Each participant will get an e-certificate and an e-book. The e-book will help the lay-man understand important tax terms, different tax saving tools, sections that allow deductions and exemptions apart from outlining the applicable tax slabs and showcasing how to calculate tax for an individual.

In addition to the above-mentioned elements, FGILI’s Tax Hacks will be unique by virtue of engaging audiences in relatable content such as handy tips, regular articles on how to save tax, memes, comic strips, live video sessions with experts that will unfold predominantly on the brand’s social media handles (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn) and official website. The campaign will run over Future Generali India Life’s online and offline platforms, amongst their customers (existing and prospective), their employees and partner companies alike. Simultaneously, the general public will also be engaged with useful tax related advice in arenas of Future Group’s other subsidiary like Big Bazaar through point of sales marketing, direct marketing, and interesting on ground activities.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Rakesh Wadhwa, CMO and EVP – Strategy & Retail Assurance, Future Generali Life Insurance, said: “For a lot of customers, ‘tax’ is still a three-letter word that needs to be demystified. A large number of people struggle with basic tenets of the law and hence, do not make full use of the provisions to save tax. With ‘Tax Hacks’ we wish to create comprehensive tax awareness for our audiences by breaking the complexity surrounding the subject for individual tax payer in an easy to understand language. Through the means of this campaign FGILI wants to empower India with requisite that helps people do better tax planning.”