Income Tax returns filing: Received I-T notice? Here are top 3 reasons why you may and what you should do

The deadline for the Income Tax return filing is just a couple of months away, and there is a chance that you may receive a notice from the I-T Department. However, you need not worry if you have adhered to the guidelines provided by the taxmen. Most of these notices are just routine notices and a reminder that you have made a mistake while filing the tax returns for the assessment year 2017-18. The last date to file your I-T returns is July 31, 2018. According to the Income Tax Department, the filing for returns has increased in numbers. Taking into account the rise in numbers of return filers, there might be some who would have made mistakes or even might have tried to evade filing their taxes. Here are the top 3 reasons why the I-T Department may send you a tax notice.

1- Notices on details of income and assets: The I-T department has been taking various steps to restrain the use of black money and benami property. The department may send you a notice related to this, asking you to declare all your income sources and assets in and outside India.

2- Routine notice: The notice is generally sent by the department to give a thumb’s up that their return has been successfully processed. However, sometimes the I-T department can send you the notice if there is some arithmetic miscalculation or mismatch of declared income in return.

3- Prosecution notice: Under the section 143 (2), the department will send a notice if an individual fails to file his/her tax returns even after receiving a notice from the department.

What to do:

If an individual has filed the I-T return online, then s/he will get the notice on email. The person will be given directions for what they are supposed to do next. For each notice, there are necessary steps which need to be followed by the defaulter. After receiving the email, visit your income tax account and click ‘My Pending Actions’ option and then go to ‘For your action’. There you can see if there is any demand pending in your name.