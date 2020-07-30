Income Tax Return filing deadline for FY2018-19 extended: Here’s how to file your ITR online

Taxpayers can register themselves to file IT returns using PAN. PAN serves as the user ID.

The Finance Ministry has extended many times the deadline for filing of the income tax return for FY 2018-19, during this pandemic to help taxpayers who are unable to file ITR in this crisis. It deadline was extended from March 31, 2020, to June 30, 2020, to July 31, and again to September 31, 2020. The government has done so because, even after the lockdown has been lifted, people were far from overcoming the pandemic as well as the financial crisis they were facing. Hence, to bring relief to taxpayers, the government further extended the deadline for filing the income tax return for the 2018-19 fiscal till September 31, 2020.

If you are among those who are yet to file their ITR for fiscal 2018-19, you can file it online, sitting at the comfort of your home. The online filing format of ITR is known as e-filing, which is a convenient way to file income tax returns. To file your ITR online, there are two ways to do so. Keep in mind to cross-check your details properly, as ITR 1 is now pre-filled.

The first way to file your ITR online:

1. Visit the Income Tax Department portal: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Log in to file the returns online. Next, you need to register yourself (if you are not already a registered user)

3. Taxpayers can register themselves to file IT returns using PAN. PAN serves as the user ID.

4. After you are logged in by registering, select the filing of income tax return option.

5. Next to select the assessment year you will be re-directed to a new page. Select the assessment year from the dropdown menu, then choose your assessment year, along with ITR form number 1, and filing type – original or revised return.

6. After that under the submission mode, click ‘prepare and submit online’.

7. Next, select the pre-validated bank account. This is the bank account where will receive the IT refund if you are eligible for any.

Another way to file your income tax return online:

1. Same as first, go to the IT Department portal, and log in.

2. Under this process, taxpayers will have to download their income tax return form. While downloading make sure it is the correct income tax return form in excel format.

3. After downloading, fill the form with your details, and information.

4. Check and confirm all relevant tax details before filing the ITR form. You can skip this step if you do not have any tax liability.

5. Then, generate an XML file of the form to upload.

6. After that go the e-filing website to submit the form. Upload the generated XML file, and click on the ‘Submit Return’ option.

7. You will then be sent a confirmation message, visible on your screen validating the completion of e-filing – confirm your ITR verification.

8. Additionally, the acknowledgment form generated can be downloaded. The acknowledgment form will also be mailed to taxpayers’ registered email ids.

9. To e-verify your returns, you can do it through various modes such as registered mobile number, net banking, Demat account number, bank ATM, bank account number, Aadhaar OTP, and e-mail id.