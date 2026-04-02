More than 1.3 lakh taxpayers are currently waiting for their income tax refunds, not because of scrutiny or errors but due to something as basic as an inoperative PAN, Parliament was informed recently by the government.

The Finance Ministry informed that refunds worth over Rs 340 crore have been withheld in such cases, highlighting how a simple compliance lapse can delay taxpayers’ money.

The details were shared in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, making it clear that PAN-Aadhaar linking is now critical for smooth tax processing.

What the government told Parliament

The issue came up through a set of questions raised by MPs Shri Karti P Chidambaram, Shri Dr Amar Singh, and Shri Benny Behanan in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to this, Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary provided detailed data on PAN inoperability, refunds, and grievances.

One of the key revelations: “The number of such refund cases kept on hold in respect of inoperative PAN status is 1,30,638 and the amount involved is Rs 340.30 crores.”

Over 9.25 crore PANs became inoperative

The government clarified that Aadhaar-PAN linking is mandatory only for individual taxpayers.

As per the official reply: “The total number of Individual Category PANs, which were inoperative as on 1st January, 2026 is 9,25,50,668.”

This means over 9.25 crore PANs were rendered inactive due to non-linking with Aadhaar—showing the massive scale of non-compliance.

Rs 2,300+ crore collected as penalty

The government also revealed how much taxpayers have already paid as late fees for linking: “The total amount of late fees collected for delayed linking of PAN with Aadhaar… is Rs 2,338.31 crores.” This reflects the financial impact on taxpayers who delayed linking even after multiple deadlines.

Why refunds are getting blocked

The Finance Ministry clarified an important technical point: ITRs filed with inoperative PANs are still processed

Tax credits (like TDS) are allowed but refunds are withheld.

As per the reply: “Refunds arising from processing of these returns are withheld as per provisions of Sec. 139AA…”

In simple terms, even if your return is valid, you won’t get your refund until your PAN becomes operative again.

Complaints rising: Over 2,200 grievances reported

The government also shared data on taxpayer complaints related to PAN issues, refund blockages, and portal glitches.

2024–25: 1,114 complaints

2025–26: 1,156 complaints

Total: 2,270 grievances

This indicates that PAN-related issues are becoming a common taxpayer concern.

What is an ‘inoperative PAN’?

An inoperative PAN is a PAN that has been disabled by the Income Tax Department, usually due to not linking PAN with Aadhaar within the deadline.

When a PAN becomes inoperative, you cannot file valid returns smoothly and your refunds get blocked. In certain cases, higher TDS may also apply and financial transactions can get restricted.

What taxpayers should do now

If you don’t want your refund to get stuck, here’s what you should do link PAN with Aadhaar immediately (if not done already). Pay the applicable late fee (if required). Check PAN status on the income tax portal and ensure your PAN becomes “operative” before filing ITR.

Important: Once PAN becomes operative again, your refund can be released, subject to processing.

This Parliament reply sends a clear message – even if your taxes are correctly filed, a small compliance miss like PAN-Aadhaar linking can delay your money.

With Rs 340 crore already stuck, taxpayers should treat PAN status as a priority checklist item before filing returns this year.

Disclaimer:

This article is based on official information shared by the Finance Ministry in Parliament. Tax rules and compliance requirements may change; taxpayers are advised to verify details from the Income Tax Department portal or consult a tax expert.