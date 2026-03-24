Income tax refund delays have once again become a talking point among taxpayers in FY 2025-26, with many still waiting for their money to hit their bank accounts months after filing returns.

The latest official data highlights the scale of the issue — even as the system has processed a majority of returns, a sizeable backlog continues to hold up refunds.

What the latest ITR data shows

As of March 24, 2026, 8,89,20,822 income tax returns have been filed and 8,77,86,233 returns have been verified. Of these, 8,50,59,270 verified returns have been processed.

This effectively leaves over 27 lakh verified returns yet to be processed, which directly impacts refund timelines for lakhs of taxpayers.

Why refunds are getting delayed

Experts say the delays are no longer simply administrative — they are largely system-driven and data-driven.

Dinkar Sharma, Company Secretary and Partner, Jotwani Associates, explains: “There is still a backlog of over 27 lakh unprocessed ITRs and the taxpayers/ assesses are eagerly waiting for their tax refunds.”

He points to a structural shift in how the Income Tax Department processes returns: “The system is widely data-driven, with heavy reliance on AIS and backend analytics. As a result of all this, even minor and slight mismatches whether it is in interest income or capital gains, or TDS credits, and so on, are automatically flagging returns for secondary validation instead of straight-through processing.”

In simple terms, even small mismatches can now delay your refund.

Government’s stance: More checks, less manual intervention

The government has consistently maintained that the current system is designed to ensure greater accuracy, transparency, and fraud prevention.

The government said that returns are processed through automated systems at CPC (Central Processing Centre) and data is cross-verified with AIS (Annual Information Statement), TIS, and Form 26AS. Cases with mismatches are flagged for additional validation instead of instant processing, the tax department said.

This means refunds are no longer issued purely based on filing — they are issued only after system-level validation.

Key reasons behind pending refunds

Based on expert inputs and system changes, here are the main reasons why refunds are getting delayed:

1. Data mismatch across systems

Differences between ITR filed, AIS, Form 26AS can trigger verification checks.

2. Pending e-verification

Returns that are not e-verified are not processed at all.

3. Rise in last-minute filings

A surge in filings close to deadlines has increased load on CPC and slowed down processing cycles.

4. High-risk or complex cases

Returns involving Capital gains, multiple income sources and large refunds may undergo deeper scrutiny.

5. Incorrect bank details

If the bank account is not pre-validated and linked to PAN refunds may get stuck.

How long should you expect to wait?

Sharma explains that timelines now depend on the nature of your return: “Although, strictly In terms of timelines, a clean and fully verified returns can be processed within a few weeks, taxpayers should realistically expect refund within of 2–4 months in cases where discrepancies exist. In more complex or high-risk cases, the wait could extend even further.”

What taxpayers should do to avoid delays

The new system requires more than just filing — it requires data consistency across platforms.

Sharma advises: “In the current tax filing regime, filing of the return correctly is just one part of the compliance process and data alignment across systems is equally important.”

Here are key steps taxpayers should follow:

-Ensure e-verification is completed

-Without this, your return won’t be processed.

-Match data before filing

-Cross-check AIS, TIS and Form 26AS

-Pre-validate bank account

Ensure your refund account is active, linked with PAN and also respond to notices quickly, if you receive any as ignoring notices for defective returns or clarification can delay processing further.

Track status regularly

Keep checking refund and processing status on the income tax portal.

ALSO READ New Income Tax Rules 2026: 10 salary perks that can increase your tax from April 1

The bigger shift: Filing is no longer enough

Sharma sums up the changing tax landscape clearly: “Delays these days in processing of returns or getting refunds are largely data-driven rather than administrative. Proactive reconciliation and timely compliance on the part of assesses can significantly reduce processing time and ensure faster refunds.”

“We are clearly moving towards a system where tax compliance is no longer just about filing returns, but about ensuring complete consistency across all reported financial data.”

Summing up…

While the system has become faster and more automated overall, refund delays are now tied closely to data accuracy. For taxpayers, this means one key shift – getting your refund quickly now depends as much on correct data matching as on timely filing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

