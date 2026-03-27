The Central Board of Direct Taxes has directed all Income Tax offices across the country to remain open on March 31, 2026, despite it being the holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

The order, issued under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, is primarily administrative but significant. March 31 marks the last day of the financial year 2025-26, a crucial deadline for both taxpayers and the department.

Officials said the decision is meant to clear pending assessments and departmental work, ensure smooth closure of accounts and facilitate last-minute compliance actions.

In simple terms, it’s a ‘no backlog’ push before the books close for the year.

Why March 31 matters so much

Every year, March 31 becomes a high-pressure deadline in the tax ecosystem. This is when advance tax payments must be fully settled, tax-saving investments are finalized and pending notices or compliance actions are addressed.

For the tax department, it’s also the time to wrap up scrutiny, reconcile data, and complete administrative targets.

This year, however, the urgency is even higher.

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Big shift from April 1: New Income Tax Act kicks in

From April 1, 2026, India will transition into a new era of taxation with the rollout of the Income Tax Act, 2025, replacing the decades-old framework.

The new law aims to simplify complex provisions, reduce legal ambiguities and make compliance easier for ordinary taxpayers.

Forms and rules are expected to be more user-friendly, especially for salaried individuals and small taxpayers who often struggle with technical language.

In essence, the government is trying to move from a legal-heavy tax system to a more “citizen-friendly” one.

What changes from April 1 (Budget highlights)

In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several tax changes that will start shaping the system from April:

Key changes to watch:

-STT hike on F&O trades

-Futures: 0.02% → 0.05%

-Options: up to 0.15%

Buyback taxation overhaul

-Now taxed as capital gains for all shareholders

-Higher effective tax for promoters

TCS rationalisation

Lower rates (2%) on items like scrap, minerals, liquor

Revised rates for foreign remittances under LRS

MAT changes

-MAT to become a final tax from April 1, 2026

-Rate reduced to 14%

-Limited set-off allowed going forward

Push for simplified compliance

-Redesigned ITR forms

-Alignment of accounting standards (ICDS with Ind AS)

What this means for taxpayers

The March 31 directive is more than just an administrative order—it reflects a transition moment. The current financial year is the last under the old tax framework. From April 1, taxpayers will gradually move into a new compliance environment.

Expect changes in forms, reporting standards, and possibly how income is computed

For taxpayers, this means taxpayers must finish pending tasks before March 31 and be prepared for new rules and formats. They should also watch watch out for updates on ITR forms and compliance requirements.

Summing up…

Keeping tax offices open on a major holiday underlines how critical this year-end is. It’s not just about closing accounts—it’s about closing one chapter of India’s tax system and preparing for the next. If you’ve been postponing any tax-related work, this is your final window before a new regime begins.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

