When filing income tax returns, the biggest fear for most people is missing an income entry or under-reporting their earnings. But can you get a tax notice for providing too much information? A Mumbai-based freelance IT consultant recently found himself in exactly this situation. After meticulously detailing every single business expense to ensure absolute transparency, he was surprised to receive a Defective Return notice from the tax department. His case shows that when it comes to tax filing, being overly thorough can actually backfire.

Finding the root cause

Receiving a defect notice can be confusing, especially when your income calculations are perfectly accurate. Unsure of what went wrong after submitting his filing, the taxpayer reachedout to ClearTax for expert assistance, where the executive shared his case with a senior tax expert.

ClearTax’s Senior CA took over the case and conducted a complete analysis of the return. Because there was no actual error in the tax calculations or income reporting, identifying the problem required a deeper understanding of how the government portal processes backend data.

The Senior CA then decoded the issue and traced the root cause to the Profit & Loss (P&L) account in the filing. Instead of grouping his operational costs into the standard categories accepted by the income tax portal, the taxpayer had created dozens of custom line items for every individual software subscription, internet bill, and minor office supply.

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Resolving the defect

To clear the notice and ensure the return was accepted, ClearTax team took charge of the correction process.

Because the layout of the return needed to be adjusted to match the portal’s guidelines, they used the Income Tax Department’s offline utility tool. The steps taken were straightforward:

● Consolidating data: The Senior CA cleared out the unnecessary custom entries,

grouping the dozens of minor expenses into the standard business expense categories recognized by the portal.

● Aligning the format: They removed the empty line items and zero-value entries that

were confusing the system’s validation rules.

● Resubmission: The corrected return was revalidated and submitted within the

timeframe allowed by the notice.

Once the extra details were removed and the format was aligned, the Income Tax Department successfully processed the file. The defect was resolved, and the return was easily accepted.

Why extra details can cause delays

Although the taxpayer’s intent was just to be open and clear, his custom micro-details created a structural mismatch. But why would transparency trigger a penalty flag?

A notice under Section 139(9) is the tax department’s provision for flagging a defective return. It does not necessarily mean a taxpayer owes more money or is intentionally at fault. Instead, it simply means the automated system found a formatting error, an inconsistency, or missing details in the submitted form.

The government’s portal expects data to follow a strict, standardized format. When the freelancer added dozens of custom fields and extra information, it interrupted the automated processing. The system could not read the non-standard layout, causing the return to be flagged as defective.

Why smart filing helps

While this issue was fixed smoothly, dealing with a defective return notice takes up valuable time and can be stressful.

“Cases like this show that tax filing isn’t just about getting the numbers right, it’s also about putting them in the right place,” the ClearTax team explained. “This is where guided tax platforms help. Smart filing systems are designed to ask only for the data needed for your specific tax profile, which stops users from accidentally adding extra information or custom fields that could trigger an automated notice.”

Lessons for taxpayers

This experience is a helpful reminder that when using the income tax portal, more information is not always better. Here is what taxpayers should keep in mind:

● Provide only what is asked: Only fill in the financial details that are specifically required for your type of return. Trying to micro-categorize your P&L or adding unnecessary details to your balance sheet can cause system errors.

● Placement matters: A return can have the correct numbers but still be flagged as

defective if the data is entered in the wrong sections or if too many unrelated fields are left as zero instead of being left blank.

● Act promptly on notices: Defective return notices usually come with a 15-day window for correction. If you miss this timeline, the department may treat your return as invalid (as if it was never filed), which could lead to late filing fees.

(The author is founder and CEO of ClearTax)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy, editorial position or views of Financial Express. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal or financial advice.