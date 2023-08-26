scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

New Income Tax portal: CBDT launches revamped website of I-T department

The newly revamped website was launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta at the ‘Chintan Shivir’, organised by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), at Udaipur.

Written by PTI
Income Tax, Income Tax portal, new Income Tax portal, new income tax website, cbdt,
The website also has a 'Mega Menu' for content, with new features, and functionalities.

The income tax department on Saturday launched a revamped website with a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules.

The newly revamped website was launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta at the ‘Chintan Shivir’, organised by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), at Udaipur.

“In order to enhance taxpayer experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department has revamped its National website ‘www.incometaxindia.gov.in’ with a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules,” the CBDT said in a statement.

Also Read
Also Read

The revamped website has been redesigned with a mobile-responsive layout. The website also has a ‘Mega Menu’ for content, with new features, and functionalities.

For the convenience of the visitors to the website, all these new additions are explained through a guided virtual tour and new button indicators. The new functionalities allow users to compare different Acts, sections, rules, and tax treaties. All relevant content on the site is now tagged with Income Tax sections for easy navigation.

Further, dynamic due date alerts functionality provides reverse countdowns, tool tips, and links to relevant portals to help taxpayers to comply easily. The revamped website is another initiative in providing enhanced taxpayer services and will continue to educate taxpayers and facilitate tax compliance, the CBDT added.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-08-2023 at 13:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS