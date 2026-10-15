India’s net direct tax collections rose 13.21% year-on-year to Rs 13.38 lakh crore as of October 14 in the financial year 2026-27, according to data released by the Income Tax Department.

Net collections stood at Rs 11.82 lakh crore on the corresponding date last year.

The increase in net collections came even as tax refunds rose sharply during the period. Gross direct tax collections increased by 14.89% to Rs 16.03 lakh crore as of October 14, 2026, compared with Rs 13.95 lakh crore a year earlier. Refunds rose 24.22% to Rs 2.65 lakh crore from Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

How much did direct tax collections increase?

Net direct tax collections increased by around Rs 1.56 lakh crore between October 14, 2025, and October 14, 2026.

The calculation is based on net collections of Rs 13,37,866.98 crore as of October 14, 2026, against Rs 11,81,786.98 crore a year earlier. This translates into an increase of Rs 1,56,080 crore, or 13.21%.

Gross collections increased by Rs 2,07,787.73 crore, from Rs 13,95,278.39 crore to Rs 16,03,066.12 crore. This represents year-on-year growth of 14.89%.

Refunds rise 24.22%

Tax refunds increased to Rs 2,65,199.14 crore as of October 14, 2026, from Rs 2,13,491.41 crore on the corresponding date last year. This represents an increase of Rs 51,707.73 crore, or 24.22%.

Refunds grew faster than gross tax collections during the period. Since net collections are calculated after deducting refunds from gross collections, the increase in refunds reduced the amount of gross collection growth reflected in net collections.

Corporate tax collections rise

Net corporate tax collections increased to Rs 5,99,062.48 crore as of October 14, 2026, from Rs 4,96,798.62 crore a year earlier. This represents an increase of Rs 1,02,263.86 crore, or around 20.59%.

Gross corporate tax collections rose to Rs 7,52,961.56 crore from Rs 6,43,721.45 crore over the same period.

Non-corporate tax collections also increased

Net non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms and other specified entities, rose to Rs 6,91,965.71 crore as of October 14, 2026, from Rs 6,53,804.16 crore a year earlier.

This was an increase of Rs 38,161.55 crore, or around 5.84%.

Gross non-corporate tax collections increased to Rs 8,03,245.26 crore from Rs 7,20,353.91 crore.

Securities transaction tax collections rise

Net securities transaction tax collections increased to Rs 46,840.43 crore from Rs 30,901.81 crore over the same period. This represents an increase of Rs 15,938.62 crore, or around 51.58%.

The data also showed that other tax collections, after accounting for refunds, stood at minus Rs 1.64 crore as of October 14, 2026, compared with positive net collections of Rs 282.39 crore a year earlier.

The figures are cumulative collections for the financial year up to October 14, 2026, and compare them with collections up to October 14, 2025. They do not represent collections for October alone.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.