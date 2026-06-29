With the growing emphasis on tax compliance and financial transparency, timely filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR) has become more important than ever.

Yet, many taxpayers tend to overlook the consequences of missing the deadline, often assuming it to be a minor lapse.

In reality, delayed filing can trigger a range of financial setbacks from penalties and interest charges to missed tax-saving opportunities and cash flow disruptions, making it a costly oversight for individuals and businesses alike.

ITR due dates FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27)

Unless the Income Tax Department extends it, the ITR filing due dates for FY 2025–2026 (AY 2026–2027) are as follows.

Taxpayer Category Last Date to File Applicable Forms Salaried Individuals & HUFs July 31, 2026 ITR-1, ITR-2 Non-Audit Businesses/Professionals August 31, 2026 ITR-3, ITR-4 Business Income Tax Audit Cases October 31, 2026 ITR-3, ITR-5, ITR-6 Transfer Pricing Cases November 30, 2026 Various Belated Return 31st December 2026 Revised return 31st March 2027 Updated Return (ITR-U) 31st March 2031

How could missing the ITR due date hit your finances?

The financial and legal repercussions of missing your designated ITR deadline include:

Late Filing Penalties: Under Section 428 of the Income Tax Act (ITA), 2025 (corresponding to section 234F of ITA 1961), taxpayers with a total taxable income exceeding Rs. 5 lakhs may be liable to a late filing fee of up to Rs. 5,000.

For those with such income below Rs. 5 lakhs, the penalty is capped at Rs. 1,000, making timely compliance essential to avoid unnecessary additional costs.

Interest on Unpaid Tax: Where there are outstanding tax liabilities, interest is levied at 1% per month or part thereof under section 423 of ITA 2025 (erstwhile section 234A of ITA 1961), starting immediately from the day after the due date and continuing until the return is filed.

Loss of Carry-Forward Losses: This is often one of the most significant financial setbacks, particularly for investors and business owners. Taxpayers who file on time can carry forward business and capital losses to offset future gains, thereby reducing their tax liability.

Missing the deadline, however, results in the permanent loss of this valuable tax-saving opportunity as the taxpayer would not be eligible to carry forward losses (except house property loss).

Delayed Refunds: If a taxpayer is eligible for a tax refund on account of excess payments such as TDS, delaying the filing of the return can significantly slow down the processing timeline.

As a result, the funds remain tied up with the government for a longer period, impacting the taxpayer’s cash flows and limiting their ability to deploy that money towards investments, expenses, or other financial goals.

Default Tax Regime Constraints: For business and professional taxpayers, missing the filing deadline can have strategic implications.

“It may result in the loss of the option to opt for the old tax regime, effectively placing them under the default new tax regime. This can be disadvantageous, especially for those who rely on various deductions and exemptions to optimise their tax liability,” said CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

As a result, delayed filing could not only limit flexibility in tax planning but also lead to a higher overall tax outgo.

Future Compliance Reassessment Penalties: Under section 263(6) of ITA 2025 (corresponding to section 139(8A) of ITA 1961), if taxpayers seek to file a return for a relevant tax year or rectify past omissions or errors after the due date, they must do so through an Updated Return (ITR-U), which comes with high additional costs.

“Filing an updated return may be subject to an additional tax payment of an extra tax of 25% if filed within 12 months of the end of the relevant assessment year, 50% if filed between 12 and 24 months, 60% if filed between 24 and 36 months, and 70% if filed within 36 to 48 months,” commented Surana.

These charges are levied over and above the regular tax liability and applicable interest, making delayed compliance considerably more expensive.

Can taxpayers still claim an income tax refund if they miss the due date?

Taxpayers remain eligible to claim a refund even if they miss the prescribed due date for filing their return.

A belated return can still be filed under section 263(4) of ITA 2025 (corresponding to section 139(4) of ITA 1961) within the permitted timeline, and any excess taxes paid, such as TDS or advance tax, will be processed by the tax authorities in due course.

Further, a refund may also arise in a case where the taxpayer has already filed the original return within the prescribed due date but subsequently identifies an omission, incorrect reporting, or a missed claim which, upon correction, results in a refund.

In such cases, the taxpayer may file a revised return under section 263(5) of ITA 2025 (corresponding to section 139(5) of ITA 1961), within the prescribed timeline, i.e., up to 31 March of the relevant assessment year or before completion of assessment, whichever is earlier.

Accordingly, where the revised return results in excess taxes being refundable, the same may be claimed through such revised return, subject to processing by the tax authorities.

However, the key downside is the delay in initiating the refund, as processing begins only after the return is filed.

“This can disrupt cash flows and defer access to funds that could otherwise be deployed for investments, repayments, or other financial commitments. From a financial planning perspective, this delay may also result in a loss of potential returns that the refunded amount could have generated if received earlier,” said Surana.

Further, while refunds may include applicable interest from the tax department, delayed filing can dilute the overall benefit, as the timing of cash inflows becomes less efficient.

“In some cases, late filing may also lead to additional procedural checks or slower processing timelines, apart from loss of benefits such as being unable to carry forward certain losses or claim deductions (reducing the quantum of refunds),” Surana further added.

Hence, while the right to claim a refund is not forfeited, missing the due date can reduce the overall financial advantage.

How do interest provisions under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C apply when the due date is missed?

When the ITR due date is missed, multiple interest provisions under the Income Tax Act can come into play, depending on the nature of the default. Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C address different types of delays or shortfalls, and together they can significantly increase the overall tax outgo.

Section 423 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to 234A of ITA 1961): Interest for delay in filing the return

This provision applies when a taxpayer files the return after the due date and has outstanding tax liability. Interest is charged at 1% per month or part thereof, calculated from the day immediately following the due date until the date of actual filing.

Importantly, this interest is levied on the unpaid tax amount, meaning even a short delay can result in additional cost. The tax is calculated as per the following formula:—

I= 1% × A × T

where,

I = the interest payable;

A = the amount of tax on which interest is payable,

T = number of months comprising the period commencing on the date immediately following the starting date and ending on the end date.

Section 424 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to 234B of ITA 1961): Interest for shortfall in payment of advance tax

Section 234B becomes applicable where a taxpayer has failed to pay tax or the advance tax paid is less than 90% of their total tax liability during the financial year.

In such cases, interest is charged at 1% per month or part thereof from the start of the assessment year (April 1) up to the date of determination of total income under section 270(1) of ITA 2025 (erstwhile section 143(1) of ITA 1961); and up to the date of completion of regular assessment, where a regular assessment is made.

Missing the ITR due date can extend the period for which this interest continues to accrue, thereby increasing the overall liability.

Section 425 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to 234C of ITA 1961): Interest for deferment of advance tax instalments

Section 234C applies where there is a shortfall or delay in payment of advance tax instalments as per the prescribed schedule. Surana says the interest is calculated based on the extent of shortfall in each instalment and the applicable time period, as outlined below:

By 15th June: At least 15% of the total tax liability should be paid. Any shortfall attracts interest at 3% for three months. However, no such interest if the advance tax paid is at least 12% of the total tax liability.

By 15th September: The cumulative advance tax should be 45% of the total tax liability. A shortfall at this stage attracts 3% interest for three months on the deficient amount. However, no such interest if the advance tax paid is at least 36% of the total tax liability.

By 15th December: The cumulative payment should reach 75% of the total tax liability. Any gap results in 3% interest for three months on the shortfall.

By 15th March: The advance tax paid should be 100% of the total tax liability. A shortfall here attracts interest at 1% for one month.

In case of taxpayers opting for the presumptive taxation scheme u/s 44AD or 44ADA of the IT Act, Section 234C interest shall be levied if advance tax paid on or before 15th March is less than 100% of advance tax payable.

“The interest is computed on the difference between the required advance tax (as per the schedule) and the actual tax paid up to each due date. While this interest is linked to the timing of advance tax payments rather than the ITR filing date itself, it often becomes relevant alongside Sections 234A and 234B when there has been overall non-compliance,” stated Surana.

How does late filing affect self-assessment tax, and should taxpayers pay outstanding taxes before filing the belated return?

Late filing has a direct bearing on self-assessment tax, as any unpaid tax liability continues to attract interest until it is cleared. It also determines the accuracy and completeness of the return being filed.

Impact on self-assessment tax: When a taxpayer files a belated return, they are required to compute their total tax liability after considering TDS, advance tax, and other credits.

Any remaining balance is treated as self-assessment tax, which must be paid along with applicable interest under Sections 423, 424, and 425 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to sections 234A, 234B, and 234C of ITA 1961, respectively).

“Since the return is being filed after the due date, penalty under section 428 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to section 234F of ITA 1961) and interest, particularly under Section 423 of ITA 2025 (corresponding to section 234A of ITA 1961), continue to accrue until the date of actual filing, thereby increasing the overall amount payable,” said Surana.

Importance of paying before filing: Taxpayers must discharge the entire self-assessment tax liability, including interest, before submitting a belated return. The Income Tax Act mandates that tax and applicable interest must be paid first, and only then can the return be validly filed. Failure to do so may result in the return being treated as defective or invalid, potentially leading to further compliance issues.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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