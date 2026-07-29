With just three days left for the July 31 income tax return (ITR) deadline, the filing numbers suggest that taxpayers are heading for another last-minute rush. However, unlike last year, the pace of filing has remained relatively slow, raising fresh speculation over whether the government could once again extend the due date.

According to data available on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal, 4.69 crore income tax returns (ITRs) had been filed for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 till July 28. Of these, 4.40 crore returns have been verified, while 2.33 crore returns have already been processed. The portal also shows that more than 14.11 crore individual users are registered on the e-filing platform.

A long way to go if last year’s record has to be matched

Last year, the Income Tax Department received a record of over 7.3 crore ITRs by the final deadline of September 15, 2025, which was later extended by one more day to September 16 after taxpayers faced technical issues on the e-filing portal. This was marginally higher than the previous year’s record of 7.28 crore returns.

If this year’s filing figure is to even match last year’s 7.3 crore, nearly 2.6 crore additional returns would have to be filed in just the remaining three days between July 29 and July 31.

While filing activity typically accelerates sharply in the last few days before the deadline, achieving such a number appears challenging unless there is an unprecedented surge.

Last three days could decide the final numbers

Historically, taxpayers tend to wait until the last week—or even the last few days—to file their returns. The Income Tax Department has also witnessed massive spikes in filing volumes close to the due date in previous years.

Even if the portal sees record daily filings over the next three days, matching last year’s overall filing count before July 31 looks difficult based on the current trend.

This has naturally fuelled expectations among taxpayers that the government may consider extending the due date.

Why are many taxpayers expecting an extension?

This year’s return filing season has been different from previous years.

The Income Tax Department notified the ITR forms later than usual, and the corresponding utilities for several forms were rolled out in phases. As a result, many taxpayers, tax professionals and businesses effectively got a shorter window to prepare and file returns.

Several chartered accountant bodies and tax professionals have also sought more time, arguing that taxpayers should not lose filing days because of delays in the availability of forms and utilities.

These factors have led to renewed speculation over another deadline extension.

But a long extension like last year appears unlikely

Although taxpayers are drawing comparisons with last year, the circumstances are quite different.

The government had announced the first extension much earlier—in May 2025—shifting the original July 31 deadline to September 15. This meant taxpayers knew well in advance that they had 46 extra days to comply, reducing the pressure of filing within July itself.

The extension was primarily granted because of delays in notifying ITR forms, changes in return filing requirements and the time needed to update the e-filing system. On the final day, the deadline was extended by another day to September 16 after many taxpayers reported technical glitches on the portal.

This year, however, July 31 continues to remain the official due date on the Income Tax Department’s portal. With only a few days left, any extension—if announced—is unlikely to be as long as last year’s 46-day relief.

What has changed in this year’s ITR filing season?

The current filing season has also seen several important changes:

The Income Tax Department introduced revised ITR forms for AY 2026-27 with additional reporting requirements in certain cases.

Return filing utilities for different forms were released in phases.

The department has continued to strengthen pre-filled return data to simplify filing for taxpayers.

Processing of returns has remained relatively fast, with over 2.33 crore returns already processed by July 28.

Should taxpayers wait for an extension?

Despite growing speculation, there has been no official announcement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) regarding any extension of the July 31 deadline.

Tax experts generally advise taxpayers not to assume that the due date will be extended. Missing the deadline could result in consequences such as a late filing fee under Section 234F, interest on unpaid tax, and certain restrictions on carrying forward eligible losses.

For now, the official due date remains July 31, and taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns would be better off completing the process without waiting for an extension.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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