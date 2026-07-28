ITR filing deadline AY 2026-27: The last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is July 31. All eyes are on the Income Tax Department to see whether it will extend the filing deadline, as it did last year.

Meanwhile, taxpayers have filed around 4.38 crore ITRs so far. Of these, 4.11 crore returns have been verified, while around 2.38 crore returns have been processed by the department, data updated on the Income Tax Department’s portal till July 27 showed.

On the other hand, there are millions of taxpayers who are hopeful that the government might extend the July 31, 2026 deadline. As the due date for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 draws closer, many taxpayers are wondering whether they should wait for an official extension or complete the filing process now.

With the deadline just around the corner, taxpayers who have not yet filed their returns may face heavy traffic on the e-filing portal and last-minute glitches. Experts generally advise filing early to avoid technical issues and to leave enough time to correct any errors, if required.

Last year, after taxpayers encountered widespread technical glitches on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal, the government extended the ITR filing deadline twice—first from July 31 to September 15, and then by another day to September 16.

Could a similar extension be announced this year, or should taxpayers expect the July 31 deadline to remain unchanged?

“At this stage, a further extension does not seem likely. The ITR forms were already simplified last year and introduced early this filing season, giving taxpayers adequate time to complete their returns. Additionally, more complex cases already have an extended deadline of August 31, making July 31 largely applicable to straightforward filings,” said Archit Gupta, Founder & CEO, ClearTax.

“The Annual Information Statement (AIS) now offers a much more comprehensive view of taxpayer information, while the e-filing portal has remained stable throughout the season. Since last year’s extension was granted under exceptional circumstances, taxpayers should consider July 31 as the final deadline,” he further added.

For most salaried taxpayers, 31 July is the statutory deadline to file their Income Tax Return (ITR), unless the Income Tax Department officially announces an extension. The due date applies to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who are required to file ITR-1 or ITR-2 and whose accounts are not subject to a tax audit.

“Every year, taxpayers hope for an extension, but extensions have historically been granted only under exceptional circumstances such as COVID, delayed ITR utilities, or significant portal issues. As of now, there is no official notification from CBDT extending the 31 July deadline. It’s prudent to file on time rather than rely on speculation. If widespread technical issues persist, the government may review the situation, but until then, compliance should remain the priority,” said Nishant Shanker, Tax & Investments expert – Navraj Global Advisors.

Taxpayers should note that the due date for filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 for Assessment Year 2026-27 is August 31, 2026. These forms are generally applicable to taxpayers with business or professional income, including those who opt for the presumptive taxation scheme, in line with the timelines announced in Budget 2026.

Taxpayers should prepare to file their returns by the current deadline, but as of right now, this is only an expectation, and there has been no official announcement of a plan to extend the deadline.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.