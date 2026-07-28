As the July 31, 2026 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) approaches, taxpayers with overseas investments need to exercise extra caution.

Unlike domestic investments, foreign assets and income attract additional disclosure requirements under the Income-tax Act.

Whether you own shares of a US-listed company, hold international mutual funds, receive dividends from overseas companies, maintain a foreign bank account, or have foreign movable or immovable assets, missing or incorrect disclosures can result in notices, penalties, and prolonged scrutiny.

ITR AY 2026-27: Foreign Investment Filing Checklist

Reviewing the checklist below before filing can help ensure a smoother processing experience and reduce the likelihood of notices or compliance issues later.

1. Report all foreign income: Declare interest, dividends, rental income, capital gains, or any other income earned from overseas assets, even if tax has already been paid abroad.

Under the Income-tax Act, 1961, resident taxpayers are required to disclose their foreign assets and overseas income while filing their Income Tax Return (ITR). Schedule FA (Foreign Assets) is used to report specified foreign assets, while Schedule FSI (Foreign Source Income) is meant for reporting income earned from sources outside India.

Taxpayers who have paid tax on such income in a foreign country may also claim relief from double taxation by furnishing Schedule TR (Tax Relief) in the ITR and filing Form 67 online, subject to the applicable provisions of the Income-tax Act and relevant Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs).

2. Disclose foreign assets in Schedule FA: Resident and ordinarily resident (ROR) taxpayers are generally required to report foreign bank accounts, shares, securities, mutual funds, immovable property, and other overseas assets in Schedule FA.

Missing it is not an option, as there is applicability of Black Money Act with severe financial penalties like a flat 30% of asset value, Rs 10 lakhs for each year of default, etc., and, in some situations, prosecution lasting six months to seven years may be initiated by authorities, depending on the circumstances.

3. Claim Foreign Tax Credit (FTC) correctly: If tax has been paid in another country, claim relief under the applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) or the Income-tax Act. Ensure Form 67 is filed within the prescribed timeline to claim the credit.

4. Choose the correct ITR form: Taxpayers with foreign assets or foreign income generally cannot use ITR-1 or ITR-4 and may need to file ITR-2 or ITR-3, depending on their income sources.

5. Match disclosures with supporting records: Keep overseas bank statements, dividend statements, broker reports, tax payment certificates, and exchange rate calculations ready. The information reported in the ITR should be consistent with these documents.

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Benefits of disclosing foreign assets and income

Accurate disclosure of foreign assets and overseas income helps taxpayers comply voluntarily with the reporting requirements under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, according to the Income Tax Department.

It also enables eligible taxpayers to claim relief from double taxation where tax has already been paid or withheld in a foreign jurisdiction, subject to the provisions of the Income-tax Act and applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements (DTAAs), the department has further clarified on its website.

Most importantly, complete and accurate reporting can help taxpayers avoid penalties and prosecution that may arise from non-disclosure of foreign assets or furnishing inaccurate particulars under the Black Money Act.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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