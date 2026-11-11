The government’s direct tax collections after refunds rose 11.8% year-on-year to Rs 14.42 lakh crore as of November 10, driven by corporate tax and securities transactions tax (STT), data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday showed.

After trailing the budgeted growth rate in recent weeks, collections have started keeping pace with the Budget Estimate for FY27. Gross direct tax receipts (before devolution to states) were budgeted to grow at 11.4% in the current financial year.

Total direct tax collections so far this year account for 53.4% of the government’s budgeted direct tax collections target of Rs 26.97 lakh crore for 2026-27 (April-March). The pace of collections till now is slightly higher than the 11.4% growth projected in the Budget for FY27.

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Collections remained strong even as refunds saw a 26% jump from a year ago. The government collected Rs 17.50 lakh crore in direct taxes before refunds till November 10, up 14% on year.

Corporate tax collections after refunds rose 17.8% year-on-year to Rs 6.32 lakh crore during the reporting period. The government has achieved 51% of the Budget target for corporate tax collections of Rs 12.31 lakh crore for FY27.

Non-corporate tax (NCT) collections remained slow. NCT after refunds rose 5.3% on year to INR 7.56 lakh crore. NCT includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons.

Notably, NCT before refunds were up 10.7% at Rs 8.95 lakh crore, with refunds jumping 54% as of November 10.

The government has collected Rs 54,078 crores in STT till November 10, up 51.6% from the same period a year ago. In the Budget, the government had projected STT collections to rise 15.8% on year to Rs 73,700 crores.

The sharp rise in STT collections reflects continued activity in the securities market and the increase in the tax on futures transactions to 0.05% from 0.02% in the Budget for FY27.

While STT collections remain robust, calls for scrapping the tax have risen in recent weeks, along with a reduction in capital gains tax on equities to attract foreign capital. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government is open to hearing investors’ concerns on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and STT.