The government has met 50% of its direct tax collection target for the current financial year, with corporate tax and securities transactions tax leading the growth.

Data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday showed that direct tax collections after refunds rose 13.2% year-on-year to Rs 13.38 lakh crore as of October 14.

Total direct tax collections so far this year account for 49.6% of the government’s budgeted direct tax collections target of Rs 26.97 lakh crore for 2026-27 (April-March). The pace of collections till now is also higher than the 11.4% growth in gross revenues projected in the Budget for FY27.

The government has collected Rs 46,840 crores in STT till October 14, up 51.6% from the same period a year ago. In the Budget, the government had projected STT collections to rise 15.8% year-on-year to Rs 73,700 crores.

Collections remained strong even as refunds saw a 24% jump from a year ago. The government collected Rs 16.03 lakh crore in direct taxes before refunds till October 14, up 14.9% year-on-year.

“The latest direct tax numbers reflect healthy tax buoyancy, with broad-based growth across key revenue streams. Equally significant is the sharp increase in refunds, particularly for non-corporate taxpayers, which reflects the administration’s focus on faster processing of taxpayer claims,” said Richa Sawhney, partner-tax, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Corporate tax collections after refunds rose 20.6% year-on-year to Rs 5.99 lakh crore during the reporting period. The government has achieved 49% of the Budget target for corporate tax collections of Rs 12.31 lakh crore for FY27.

“Globally, personal income tax has outpaced corporate tax growth. In India, corporate tax collections continue to grow at a faster rate, which shows the underlying resilience of the Indian economy and the ability to do better with the easing of global economic shocks,” said Aravind Srivatsan, senior partner and India tax leader, Nangia Global.

Non-corporate tax (NCT) collections remained slow. NCT after refunds rose 5.8% on year to INR 6.92 lakh crore. NCT includes taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms, local authorities, and artificial juridical persons.

Notably, NCT before refunds were up 11.5% at Rs 8.03 lakh crore, with refunds jumping 67% as of October 14. High refunds in NCT could be “indicative of excess tax withholding or advance tax for certain taxpayers,” said Jayesh Sanghvi, tax partner at EY India.

“The 51.6% increase in STT collections points to continued activity in equity and derivatives markets despite global pressures. This growth has also been partly supported by the increase in STT rates on equity derivatives effective April 2026,” Sanghvi said.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was open to deliberations on long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and STT, signalling a willingness to hear investors’ concerns.

“Going forward, the trajectory of collections and refunds in the second half will be important to watch as the government progresses towards its full-year target,” Sangvi said.