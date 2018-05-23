Income Tax: Deadline for filing belated ITR of Assessment Year 17-18 is over

The due date of filing of return for the previous year 2016-17 was July 31, 2017.

* I am senior citizen. I have some FDs in a bank. I had submitted 15H form in April 2016, but the bank staff has missed that form. In April 2018 I got to know that some money has been deducted as TDS. Can I file IT return online for FY 2016-17?

—S Sudha

In case of deduction of TDS due to failure in filing of the Form 15G/15H or any error at the bank’s end, the taxpayer may seek refund of the tax so deducted only by filing the income tax return (ITR). The ITR should be filed electronically within the due date July 31 of the relevant Assessment Year (as in your case). However, if the due date is missed, a belated return can be filed before the end of the relevant assessment year. For AY 2017-18, the taxpayers had to file ITRs before the end of the relevant assessment year, i.e., by March 31, 2018. Thus, the time limit of filing the return of income has expired in your case and there is no procedure to file ITR now. And, manual filing of ITRs was done away with long ago.

* I was employed till March 2017. Currently, I am not employed and studying. While filling return if I mention rent paid during FY16 and 17 and insurance premium paid, then should I have to send the receipts of rent and premium to income-tax department or to my previous employer?

—Tanmayshelar

The due date of filing of return for the previous year 2016-17 was July 31, 2017. However, a belated return could have been filed by the end of the relevant assessment year, i.e., March 31, 2018. In your case both the time limits have expired and thus, you shall not be allowed to file the return. Further, no documentary evidence for the expenses incurred are required to be submitted to the tax department at the time of filing the return. However, it is advisable to retain the relevant documents in case the tax officer requires it to be furnished during scrutiny assessment.

* Is it mandatory to submit landlord’s PAN to claim HRA?

—Deepak Arora

Employees need to submit Form 12BB to their employer, mentioning the property owner’s name, address and the PAN. If you are paying rent of more than `1 lakh per annum, it is mandatory to report PAN of the landlord to claim HRA allowance. If the landlord does not have a PAN, a declaration to this effect from the landlord with name and address of the landlord can be submitted. This declaration can only be furnished to the employer if your landlord does not have a PAN and not in any other case.

