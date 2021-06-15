Income Tax Alert! CBDT relaxes norms for 15CA & 15CB amid glitches on new Income Tax e-filing portal

New e-filing portal to provide a free ITR preparation software with interactive questions to help taxpayers to file ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with. Representative image

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has granted relaxation in electronic filing of forms 15CA & 15CB in view of difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of forms online on the new e-filing portal. Taxpayers have been complaining about the difficulties since the launch of the new e-filing website – https://incometax.gov.in.

As per CBDT, forms 15CA and 15CB can be submitted in manual format to the authorised dealers till 30th June, 2021.

“CBDT grants relaxation in electronic filing of forms 15CA & 15CB in view of difficulties reported by taxpayers in filing of forms online on the new e-filing portal https://incometax.gov.in. The forms can be submitted in manual format to the authorised dealers till 30th June, 2021,” the Income Tax Department tweeted.

According to the Income-tax Act, 1961, it is required to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Currently, taxpayers have to upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance.

“In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid Forms in manual format to the authorized dealers till June 30th, 2021. Authorized dealers are advised to accept such Forms till June 30th, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

“A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number,” it added.

New e-filing portal was launched on June 7, 2021. However, users continue to face technical glitches ranging from longer than usual logging time, inability to respond to notices and not all features functioning yet (Read More)

The new e-filing portal has been launched with an aim to make e-filing process easy for taxpayers.