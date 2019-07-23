Important watchouts before you take a wedding loan

It is advisable to fix a budget and then opt for a wedding loan amount that they can easily payback.

Indian weddings are evolving every year. With newer generations, the desire to make their wedding unique and stand out in the memory of the couple as well as attendees are becoming a new normal. Trends are changing with every season and for millennials, it’s becoming increasingly important to ensure that wedding rituals and celebrations are customized. Essentially, the kind of wedding which finds its way into social media as well.

Personalization, which is key to every millennial bride and groom today cuts across the following areas –

1. Trousseau – It’s no longer about the bridal trousseau alone. Every function (mostly 3-5 on an average) demands a different attire, one that’s in sync with the partner. A lot of millennials today are going for custom-made dresses that are carefully crafted by craftsmen across the country, inculcating India’s tradition in this crucial element of the wedding. What’s more? Some brides are inspired by celebrities, others transform their mother’s wedding attire. Then, there are theme-based dresses and one for all the favourite bridesmaids too. After all, every eye in the wedding is set on the bride!

2. Personalized décor – Of course, floral backgrounds are the safest bet but today, couples are experimenting with lamps, candlesticks, flower walls with initials and some are even going as far as having sky lanterns in their weddings! With event management companies today, every kind of décor is possible, offering ample scope to stand out.

3. Destination – Increasingly, couples are breaking the clutter when it comes to venues by opting for vineyards, boats in the backwaters, ancient temples and historic landmarks even to make a memorable wedding, a reality.

4. Honeymoon – Hills, beaches, road trips and mountains – there’s just so much to chose from. After all, when it comes to a honeymoon, the world is your oyster!

While all these make a wedding stand out, they also come with their fair share of expenses! But, is every couple financially ready for the endless wishlist? Perhaps not. While some compromises are healthy, there should be none when it comes to the wedding that the couple has been dreaming of. Instead, to make the dream wedding a reality, couples can turn to wedding loans.

Digital lending platforms now offer custom wedding loans, which are within the reach of every salaried millennial. These unique loans offer interest-only payment for the first 4-6 months, allowing them to take it easy post-marriage and enjoy the new phase of married life. This helps them recover from the overall expenses of the wedding and honeymoon!

Further, there’s a minimal requirement to be eligible for these kinds of loans; all you need to be, is a salaried employee earning at least Rs 30,000 per month and these wedding ideas won’t be a dream anymore! These loan amounts range between Rs 1 – 10 lakhs with repayment tenures ranging from 12 – 24 months.

However, it’s always good to remember that as much as everyone wants you to have the best wedding, no couple should run into debt because of all the expenses. Hence, it is advisable to fix a budget and then opt for a wedding loan amount that they can easily payback.

(By Satyam Kumar, co-founder & CEO, LoanTap)