30% of Indian gold jewellery hallmarked: Implementation of Hallmarking extended till June 15

As a consumer of gold, one will be assured of the authenticity of the jewellery, if it is hallmarked.

Buyers of gold jewellery of proven quality and purity will have to wait a little longer. The date of implementation of Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery has been extended to June 15, 2021. Earlier it was expected to be implemented from June 1, 2021, as the government had set the date to make the selling of hallmarked gold compulsory.

Hallmarking will enable jewellery buyers to make the right choice and save them from any unnecessary confusion while buying gold. At present, only 30% of Indian Gold Jewellery is hallmarked.

As a consumer of gold, one will be assured of the authenticity of the jewellery, if it is hallmarked. So, if you are buying 18-carat gold which is hallmarked, it will actually mean that 18/24 parts are gold and the rest is alloy. It is important that as a customer you buy Hallmark certified Gold only.

Under Hallmarking scheme of Bureau of Indian Standards, Jewellers are registered for selling hallmarked jewellery and recognised testing and Hallmarking centres. According to World Gold Council, India has around 4 lakh jewellers, out of this only 35879 have been BIS certified.

The Hallmarking of jewellery or artefacts is required to enhance the credibility of gold Jewellry and Customer satisfaction through third party assurance for the marked purity/fineness of gold, consumer protection.

BIS Hallmark will be for three categories – 14 carat (14K585), 18(18K750) carat and 22 (22K916) carat with A&H centre’s identification mark/number and jewellers identification mark/number.

To identify hallmarked gold, one needs to look at least for these 4 hallmark signs or symbols:

1. BIS Mark

2. Purity in carat and Fineness (any one)

a) 22K916 – Equal to 22 Carat

b) 18K750 – Equal to 18 Carat

c) 14K585 – Equal to 14 Carat

3. Identification Mark or Number of the Hallmarking Centre’s

4. Identification Mark or number of the Jeweller’s

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is authorised to carry out the hallmarking of gold jewellery and any jewellery can apply for license and the registration number before getting their jewellery hallmarked from them.