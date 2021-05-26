  • MORE MARKET STATS

30% of Indian gold jewellery hallmarked: Implementation of Hallmarking extended till June 15

By: |
May 26, 2021 10:30 AM

Hallmarking enables jewellery buyers to make the right choice and save them from any unnecessary confusion while buying gold.

Indian gold jewellery, hallmark signs, BIS Mark, Hallmark certified Gold, World Gold CouncilAs a consumer of gold, one will be assured of the authenticity of the jewellery, if it is hallmarked.

Buyers of gold jewellery of proven quality and purity will have to wait a little longer. The date of implementation of Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery has been extended to June 15, 2021. Earlier it was expected to be implemented from June 1, 2021, as the government had set the date to make the selling of hallmarked gold compulsory.

Hallmarking will enable jewellery buyers to make the right choice and save them from any unnecessary confusion while buying gold. At present, only 30% of Indian Gold Jewellery is hallmarked.

Related News

As a consumer of gold, one will be assured of the authenticity of the jewellery, if it is hallmarked. So, if you are buying 18-carat gold which is hallmarked, it will actually mean that 18/24 parts are gold and the rest is alloy. It is important that as a customer you buy Hallmark certified Gold only.

Under Hallmarking scheme of Bureau of Indian Standards, Jewellers are registered for selling hallmarked jewellery and recognised testing and Hallmarking centres. According to World Gold Council, India has around 4 lakh jewellers, out of this only 35879 have been BIS certified.

The Hallmarking of jewellery or artefacts is required to enhance the credibility of gold Jewellry and Customer satisfaction through third party assurance for the marked purity/fineness of gold, consumer protection.

BIS Hallmark will be for three categories – 14 carat (14K585), 18(18K750) carat and 22 (22K916) carat with A&H centre’s identification mark/number and jewellers identification mark/number.

To identify hallmarked gold, one needs to look at least for these 4 hallmark signs or symbols:

1. BIS Mark

2. Purity in carat and Fineness (any one)

a) 22K916 – Equal to 22 Carat
b) 18K750 – Equal to 18 Carat
c) 14K585 – Equal to 14 Carat

3. Identification Mark or Number of the Hallmarking Centre’s

4. Identification Mark or number of the Jeweller’s

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is authorised to carry out the hallmarking of gold jewellery and any jewellery can apply for license and the registration number before getting their jewellery hallmarked from them.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. 30% of Indian gold jewellery hallmarked Implementation of Hallmarking extended till June 15
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Your Queries (Income Tax): Tax exemption on gain on plot sale if reinvested in new house within 2 years
2Mutual Fund Vs Stock: Four reasons for choosing mutual funds over buying stocks
3A bank or an HFC: Which is better for a home loan?