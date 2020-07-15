IIFL Finance launches Digital Gold Loan

Digital Gold Loan will help borrowers meet their requirement of funds for business or emergencies, sitting in their home and at any time of day or night.

IIFL Finance, the non-banking finance company has launched Digital Gold Loan. This gold loan option will allow customers to avail loans without visiting any IIFL branch. With this option, borrowers can easily avail of top-up and renewal of their gold loan account, add a bank account, download loan statements, pay EMIs, etc.

In these times of Covid19 pandemic, lockdown, and social distancing norms, as people are advised to stay safe at home, this online digital gold loan will help a wide range of borrowers. With the Digital Gold Loan product, customers can avail Gold Loan without even stepping out of their home. The whole process is online, convenient, and gets completed in a few minutes.

Saurabh Kumar, Business Head- Gold Loan, IIFL Finance says, “We understood the difficulty people were facing in moving out of their homes due to the restrictions and the fear of contracting Corona. Therefore, Digital Gold Loan will help borrowers meet their requirement of funds for business or emergencies, sitting in their home and at any time of day or night.”

IIFL Finance is a Non-Banking Financial Company not accepting public deposits and engaged in the business of home and property loans, gold loans, loans against securities, SME business, and micro-finance loans. IIFL Finance has a long-term credit rating of AA (Stable) by Crisil, AA (Stable) by ICRA, and AA (Positive) by CARE.

IIFL Finance, through its subsidiaries, offers a wide spectrum of products such as Home loan, Gold loan, Business loan, Microfinance, Capital Market Finance, Developer and Construction finance.