IDEMIA to design Indusind Bank’s first metal credit card – Check features

Updated: Jan 08, 2021 4:23 PM

Metal payment card technology market leader IDEMIA has partnered with IndusInd Bank to launch the latter's first metal credit card - ‘PIONEER Heritage’.

Metal payment card technology market leader IDEMIA has partnered with IndusInd Bank to launch the latter’s first metal credit card – ‘PIONEER Heritage’. The card is equipped with top features and privileges across categories like travel, wellness, lifestyle, among others. The metal credit card offers exclusivity to wealth customers of IndusInd Bank by providing them with a superior payment experience powered with innovative technology.

In a statement, Amit Kakatikar, IDEMIA’s Regional Director & Head of Financial Institutions BU, said that IDEMIA will design exclusive metal cards for IndusInd Bank customers. IDEMIA is confident that its leading-edge technology and the best of digital payment solutions will help the bank in its growth trajectory.

Amanda Gourbault, Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions, IDEMIA, said that payment cards are arguably the last physical touch-point between the bank and its customers in a rapidly digitalising world. The metal cards will promote IndusInd Bank’s brand and serve as a tool to create loyalty for the bank.

INDUSIND Bank Metal Credit Card Features

  • Unlimited access to participating international and domestic airport lounges
  • Annual fee waiver: If the cardholder meets the minimum spends criteria of Rs 10,00,000 or more during the period
  • Lifetime waiver of late payment charges, cash advance fee as well as over-limit fee
  • Unlimited golf games and lessons at select golf courses in India
  • 4 movie tickets per quarter.
  • 20 per cent discount on events on bookmyshow.com
  • Membership for the cardholder and his/her spouse to the Club ITC Culinaire
  • Personal air accident cover of Rs 2.5 crores.
  • Insurance for a sum up to the credit limit of the card

Every year, IDEMIA produces over 800 million payment products every year, offering a complete portfolio of metal cards. The company said that these cards are either made completely out of metal (pure metal plates) or out of a metal core/middle with PVC back and/or front layers. The metal cards are personalized through laser engraving into the card surface.

