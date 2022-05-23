ICICIdirect launches LIFEY: Life Investments For You – Check features

The company says this new tool will assist customers in smart asset allocation and construction of carefully curated portfolios primarily consisting of mutual funds based on fund selection by ICICIdirect’s research. The recommendations are data-driven, based on customers’ risk-taking appetite, and aim to guide them in their financial journey.

Anupam Guha, Head – Of private Wealth, ICICI Securities says, “Every individual seeks to achieve financial freedom. In this journey, there are ‘life stage milestones’ – like owning a new car, purchase of a house, saving for marriage expenses, higher education for children or wealth accumulation for retirement. ICICIdirect, through the launch of this new tool – LIFEY, will help customers take a well-planned step forward in this direction.”

Features of LIFEY: Life Investments For You;



• Alignment with Risk Profile – The tool considers the risk profile, and suggests appropriate investment options

• Ultimate Flexibility – Offers flexibility of choice of funds and investment through lump sum or SIP

• Comprehensive Tracking- Enables tracking of the progress of the milestones

• Stay on course – Timely alerts and top-ups to stay on course

Guha further added, “This tool will also facilitate building ‘do-it-yourself’ fund baskets and allow customers to create additional customized milestones based on their individual needs.”

With this new tool, ICICIdirect aims to provide its customers with the option to set life stage milestones based on an individual’s financial capability and risk appetite and provide a comprehensive dashboard. The dashboard enables its customers to track their progress and provides them with a seamless and intuitive way of managing their important life stage milestones.