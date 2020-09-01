ICICI Prudential Life launches AI-powered voice chatbot on Google Assistant

Policyholders will be able to get instant access to information on their policies by activating ‘ Google Assistant’ on their Android smartphones and speaking out their policy number or registered phone number.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has introduced a chatbot service ‘LiGo’ on ‘Google Assistant’ for its policyholders. This will help ICICI Pru policyholders to have their queries answered by simple voice commands such as “Ok Google, I want to speak to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo” or “May I talk to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo”.

The company is expanding its innovation with digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and providing convenience for its customers. Extending LiGo functionalities to Google Assistant is part of the company’s strategy to be present on platforms preferred by policyholders and to offer them an immersive experience. Policyholders will be able to get instant access to information on their policies by activating ‘Google Assistant’ on their Android smartphones and speaking out their policy number or registered phone number. It is as simple as asking Google for directions or traffic.

LiGo, will be available in ‘Indian English’ and with support for nine Indian languages. “In this ever-evolving digital world where speed, efficiency, and convenience are continually being enhanced, there has been rapid adoption of AI-powered voice assistants by individuals owing to personalized, and immediate experiences being provided,” the company said in the statement.

N S Kannan, Managing Director, and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, “At ICICI Prudential Life, all our innovations hinge around customer-centricity. Sometime back we embarked on our hyper-personalization journey built on the pillars of 3 Vs – Video, Voice, and Vernacular. Catering to the evolving needs of our customers, we have enabled our customer service voice bot LiGo on ‘Google Assistant’, making it accessible on all platforms and devices it is available on.

He added, “Accessing policy information based on voice commands provides unmatched convenience and instant gratification. With the addition of this digital enabler, there will be a transformation in the way customers interact with the Company.”

With such new-age technologies, policyholders can address every requirement during the policy lifecycle – from on-boarding to servicing the needs. For instance, customers can use the Company’s digital enablers to transact online and each of the digital enablers. On Chatbot LiGo about 3.5 lakh voice chats per month are conducted. Customers can leverage any of these digital enablers to perform an assortment of transactions.