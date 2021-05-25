ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s retirement solution with increasing regular income option

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance came out with a retirement solution by combining two variants of its popular ‘Guaranteed Pension Plan’, which offers a guaranteed return on investments. This new plan will provide policyholders with increasing regular income that doubles after 5 years and triples after the 11th year, thereby shielding them against the rising cost of living.

The company says the pandemic has made customers appreciate the importance of financial planning, and this is especially so for life after retirement. This plan will provide a customised retirement solution with increasing income to meet the rising cost of living, especially for senior citizens.

ICICI Prudential’s ‘Guaranteed Pension Plan’, has been voted as ‘Product of the Year’ – under the Retirement and Pension Plans category by consumers. Product of the Year (POY) is the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation in their respective categories.

Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, says, “We are delighted that consumers have voted Guaranteed Pension Plan as ‘Product of the Year’. We believe, the industry-first features of this product resonated very well with consumers and is a testimony of our approach to developing innovative products. It is imperative that customers plan for their retirement and the solution offered by the ‘Guaranteed Pension Plan’ enables customers to receive increasing regular income and lead a financially self-sufficient retired life.”

Annuity products enable customers to plan for their retirement and are available in two variants i.e. Immediate and Deferred Annuity. The Immediate Annuity option enables customers to start receiving regular income immediately by paying a one-time premium. On the other hand, the Deferred Annuity option gives customers the flexibility to start receiving income in the future; for instance closer to their retirement. Customers have the option to defer the start of the income for a maximum period of 10 years. The longer the deferment, the higher would be the income.

ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan is an annuity product and offers features such as the early return of purchase price from the age of 76 years or on turning 80. It also includes others such as the return of purchase on death or upon being diagnosed with specific critical illnesses or permanent disability due to an accident.