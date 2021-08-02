ICICI Lombard launches insurance service on Telegram messenger – Here is all you need to know

Some of the various services offered on the messaging platforms include tracking claim status, downloading active policies, renewing existing insurance covers, changing personal information on policy etc.

ICICI Lombard has launched self-service facilities on Telegram through its AI-powered chatbot @ICICI_Lombard_Bot. The Telegram chatbot offers convenient facilities to customers such as registering a motor claim, tracking claim status, renewing an insurance policy, downloading policy documents, modifying the policy details, among others.

Amid the instant messaging trend initiated by platforms like WhatsApp, consumers have got hooked onto diverse platforms. One such tool that has gained traction in the recent past is Telegram. In recent months, the platform has been gaining consumers in millions with one in every four being an Indian.

The insurer has also added a host of services to its existing repertoire of facilities on the WhatsApp platform. With the new services, customers will be able to get instant query resolution related to claim status, upload documents for any claims initiated, initiate a claim, etc. For instance, for registering a motor claim, the user needs to simply enter the vehicle registration number, date and time of incident and location.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard, says, “Customer communication and servicing has undergone a significant change in the last few years. The demand of today’s new-age consumers is instant resolution and contactless support. The AI-enabled chatbot introduced on Telegram and the addition of new services on WhatsApp is a step in this direction. We believe that these steps will further empower our customers and ensure that they get a best-in-class experience in the insurance journey.”

Some of the various services offered on the messaging platforms include tracking claim status, downloading active policies, renewing existing insurance covers, changing personal information on policy etc. Customers can even locate the nearest ICICI Lombard branch office and affiliate hospitals and garages basis the customer’s current location.