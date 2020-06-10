ICICI Lombard launches domestic multi-trip insurance

The policy purchase process takes less than a few minutes, and policyholders will be issued their policy documents instantly on the PhonePe app.

ICICI Lombard along with PhonePe has come up with a comprehensive, domestic multi-trip insurance cover. It is an annual travel insurance cover for unlimited trips. This insurance policy is different from the traditional travel insurance policies as a policyholder with this policy will not have to insure their trips separately. It is a comprehensive insurance policy cover, that will cover expenses and losses from all kinds of travel-related incidents.

This policy will prove to be beneficial and convenient for business and leisure travelers and will help policyholders have stress-free travel experience. It will also cover risks associated with all modes of travel including air, road, and rail, however, within the country right from the time a policyholder leaves home till the time he/she returns.

This is also an all-in-one insurance policy that offers a comprehensive bouquet of benefits to cover all types of losses starting from trip cancellations, missed connecting flights, home burglary while traveling, lost baggage, and more.

Additionally, this policy provides cover against death or hospitalization due to an accident that happened during the journey with a sum assured of Rs 5 lakhs. The premium of this policy is Rs 499 for a year.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance said, “As we get back to normal life amid social distancing, this insurance policy will benefit a large number of travelers, and safeguard them from any unforeseen circumstances. Further, this multi-trip insurance policy is a convenient, cost-effective, and appealing proposition for the frequent traveler.”

PhonePe users can opt for this domestic multi-trip insurance policy from their PhonePe app under the ’My Money’ section. The policy purchase process takes less than a few minutes, and policyholders will be issued their policy documents instantly on the PhonePe app.