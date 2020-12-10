ICICI Lombard launches Complete Health Insurance with new health plans, benefits

The Sum Insured Protector feature, increases the sum insured every year as per the prevailing inflation rates thereby ensuring that customers are adequately covered due to rising prices.

ICICI Lombard, a private sector non-life insurance company, today launched its ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance offering with new health plans and benefits. The plans – Health Shield, Health Shield Plus, Health Elite, and Health Elite Plus, will include the latest features and comprehensive coverage to provide enhanced protection to customers.

Some of the newly introduced coverage benefits include donor expenses, domiciliary hospitalization, emergency assistance, worldwide cover, unlimited reset, air ambulance, super NCB (no claim bonus), sum insured protector and claim protector, cashless OPD services, among others. The company claims to introduce benefits that are aligned to the new normal and, hence, contextual to today’s needs of customers.

With Covid-19, experts say that there is a heightened awareness among consumers to avail the security of health insurance, and customer mindset is shifting from perceiving health insurance as an expense to considering it as an important investment. Also, people are now focusing on contactless servicing, social distancing, and digital solutions. Recognizing these trends, ICICI Lombard has included contemporary benefits in its comprehensive health insurance offering to help its customers restart right in the new normal.

The new ICICI’s plans come with various exclusive features, apart from addressing the daily health needs such as in-patient hospitalization, daycare procedures, and treatment. Some of these include claim protector, unlimited reset benefit, ASI protector, domiciliary hospitalization, and worldwide coverage, among others. For instance, the claim protector benefit will pay for the list of non-payable items, while with the unlimited reset benefit, policyholders can reset up to 100 per cent of the base sum insured unlimited times in a policy year for an unrelated ailment. The Sum Insured Protector feature, on the other hand, increases the sum insured every year as per the prevailing inflation rates thereby ensuring that customers are adequately covered due to rising prices.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, says “The new plans introduced in our ICICI Lombard Complete Health Insurance solutions are designed to cover customer needs across prevention, consultation, hospitalization thereby providing holistic cover. The policy offers this cover for the individual and family members.”

The new plans will also enable customers to avail of value-added services such as free annual health check-ups, online chat with doctors, e-opinion, dietician, and nutrition e-consultation, among others. One can even connect with a qualified doctor 24×7 from anywhere and get their medical needs addressed immediately. The prescription provided by the doctor can be used to order medicines online. To provide increased convenience to its customers, ICICI Lombard has made these products available on its IL Take Care app.