ICICI Lombard launches BeFit, brings cashless OPD and wellness combination to policyholders

All benefits pertaining to preventive healthcare such as health check-ups, health risk assessments, diet and nutrition counselling sessions and even chat and e-counselling are available to all customers.

ICICI Lombard has introduced BeFit (serviced through its ILTakeCare app) that will provide individuals with the benefits of OPD services i.e. doctor consultation, pharmacy and diagnostics services, and physiotherapy sessions in a cashless manner.

The COVID pandemic has made us pay more attention to healthcare. While a lot has been said about the medical infrastructure-related issues, the company claims that’s an area that has not received much attention pertains to the challenges people face with regard to day-to-day medical problems. Further, as the pandemic has shown, many of us have fallen behind our fitness regime with easy to access facilities such as parks, jogging tracks, gyms, swimming pools etc. becoming inaccessible. For a country that witnesses over 60 per cent of spending being paid out-of-pocket for regular medical expenses, according to industry data, not much has been done in this area.

The BeFit solution empowers policyholders to benefit from a host of wellness services. Experts say as good health and immunity gain importance, this comprehensive solution will come in handy now more than ever.

The BeFit solution offers policyholders coverage for their complete OPD requirements, on a cashless basis. One can avail themselves of an array of coverage across physical and virtual consultation by general, specialist and super-specialist doctors as well as physiotherapy sessions. Catering to the other out-of-pocket expenses, the BeFit offering covers pharmacy and diagnostics services related expenses as also those related to minor procedures that do not need hospitalization.

ICICI Lombard’s BeFit benefit along with the standard health insurance policy will provide the policyholder with 360-degree support that they require.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance says, “The COVID pandemic has made consumers realise that health insurance does not end with having a cover just for hospitalization expenses. What is equally important is to have a solution that encourages the practice of good health on a day-to-day basis. The BeFit solution addresses this part as it provides cashless and contactless solutions to customers wanting to stay fit and address their medical problems at a nascent stage, without having to reach the stage of hospitalization.”

Under the BeFit solution, the pharmacy service provides with it express service, i.e. medicine delivered at home within 60 minutes and lab tests both at home and centre visit. The product also offers 24×7 consultations (tele and virtual) by panel of doctors. All these benefits pertaining to preventive healthcare such as health check-ups, health risk assessments, diet and nutrition counselling sessions and even chat and e-counselling are available to all customers.

Mantri further adds, “In a nutshell, the solution fits perfectly into our umbrella of comprehensive health insurance proposition, thereby providing an end-to-end solution to our valued customers.”