ICICI Bank unveils savings bank account for working women, offers a slew of benefits

By: | Published: December 12, 2018 12:31 PM

Called ‘Advantage Woman Aura Savings Account’, the account is meant for the working women, including self-employed women who are educators, professionals or into home business, among others.

ICICI Bank, savings bank account, working women, Advantage Woman Aura Savings Account

ICICI Bank on Wednesday launched a savings bank account exclusively for working women. Called ‘Advantage Woman Aura Savings Account’, the account is meant for the working women, including self-employed women who are educators, professionals or into home business, among others.

The account comes in 5 variants — Regular, Silver, Gold, Magnum and Titanium – and offers various privileges and benefits to the account holder. The bank has introduced ‘Magnum’ as a variant for the first time in its suite of savings account offerings.

The account offers a slew of benefits across categories such as banking, lifestyle, convenience, investment & tax planning, child education and protection. According to the bank, the comprehensive bouquet of benefits include cashback of Rs 750 per month on the usage of debit cards across key segments, and 50% discount on locker rentals and processing fees on home, auto and personal loans. The account also offers unlimited free transactions on ICICI Bank as well as Non-ICICI Bank ATMs in India.

The bank is also offering an array of insurance benefits to the customer. The list includes air and personal accident insurance of up to Rs 40 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively. It also provides an advantage of opting for the Cancer Protect insurance plan at the time of account opening on the tablet by filling a customer declaration form. The bank has also designed an exclusive new debit card that captures the aura and spirit of women.

Here’s a look at some of the benefits and rewards that are being offered to the account holders:

Banking

# Free unlimited transactions at ICICI Bank as well as Non-ICICI Bank ATMs for all variants.

# Up to 50% discount on the processing fee for home, auto, personal and two-wheeler loans.

# 50% discount on locker rentals

# Free new exclusive debit card in gold, magnum and titanium variants.

Lifestyle

# Cashback of Rs 750 per month on dining, entertainment and jewellery on usage of debit card for all the variants.

# Free airport lounge access for magnum and titanium account holders.

# Offers and vouchers from Shopperstop.com, Purplle.com, Amazon.in, Lino Perros and Mia by Tanishq as grooming is an essential part of a woman’s everyday life.

Support & convenience

# Discount on Housejoy.in to assist with household tasks.

# Discount on Bigbasket.com to purchase daily groceries.

# Gift vouchers from Ola to ease their travel worries.

Investment & tax planning

# A personalised investment planning tool ‘Money coach’ which will help women manage their investments.

# Discount on a tax portal for CA-assisted plans for tax filing.

# Waiver on trading account joining fee and annual maintenance charges for gold, magnum and titanium variant.

Child Education

# Discount on test preparation packages at Entrance360

Protection

# Cancer Protect insurance plan can be opted while opening the account.

# Air and personal accident insurance which will take care of their security.

