ICICI Bank offers Manchester United Credit card, here is how to pre-book it and its benefits

ICICI Bank has agreed to a multi-year partnership with English Premier League Club Manchester United and will be offering ‘ManUtd credit cards’ to the customers. The private sector bank will be offering two types of credit cards — Manchester United Platinum Credit Card and Manchester United Signature Credit Card. Each card will come with competitive rates and with exclusive privileges and discounts on merchandise from Manchester United online store.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to partner with Manchester United, the English Premier League football club, to introduce a range of bank’s variants of credit and debit cards. This collaboration further underscores our commitment to deliver innovative, powerful and distinctive value propositions to our customers. These co-branded cards are yet another compelling proposition to cater to the fans of the iconic football club in the country. This launch re-affirms our commitment to bring in world class privileges to our customers. We believe that this card will be yet another imperative addition to our existing range of credit and debit cards.”

Benefits include fully paid trips to Old Trafford to watch a game, chance to observe a first team training session, signed merchandise among others.

Manchester United Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold commented, “The club has enjoyed numerous visits to India over the past few seasons, with our #ILOVEUNITED fan event held in Mumbai in January, attracting almost 5,000 fans to the live match screening. Our partnership with ICICI Bank means we can continue to engage and communicate with these loyal fans whilst offering them quality financial products from one of India’s most reputable banking groups.”

To obtain the credit card, customers need to pre-book it by ICICI Bank.

Here is how to pre-book Manchester United Credit Card by ICICI Bank:

To pre-book the Manchester United Credit Card by ICICI Bank, give a missed call on <7434 00 5555> or SMS MU to <5676766> and our customer care executive will contact you. The Manchester United range of debit cards by ICICI Bank will be available shortly.

Exclusive benefits with the ‘Manchester United credit cards by ICICI Bank’ include :

Top 18 spenders of the annual campaign* will be presented a full paid trip to Old Trafford match tickets, Manchester United jerseys signed by the team and hospitality at a game.

Top 18 spenders of the annual campaign* will also get a chance for a private tour of the stadium and museum, watch a part of a training session with the first team squad and visit to the Manchester United megastore at the stadium.

Top 70 spenders of the annual campaign* will be awarded Manchester United branded merchandise.

Top spender every month will get a signed Manchester United jersey & a ticket to a match being played by the Manchester United team.

10-20% discounts on merchandise from the Manchester United online store and associated partners in India.

Welcome Gift of branded Manchester United merchandise on every credit card. Welcome gift may include Manchester United branded football, holdall, etc.

Other benefits include: