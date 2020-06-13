ICICI Bank Monsoon Offer: Get discounts, cashback on grocery, food ordering, entertainment and more

New bank customers can also enjoy the benefits and offers by availing the Bank account and credit cards instantly.

ICICI Bank has launched special monsoon offers for its customers to fulfil their needs ranging from health & wellness, fitness, grocery, food ordering, entertainment and E-reading.

Named, ‘iDelights Monsoon Magic Bonanza’, this offer makes sure that the customers receive extra discounts and cashbacks on a wide range of items which are delivered at the doorstep in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can avail these offers and discounts through the Bank’s Debit and Credit Cards, internet banking platform and mobile application- iMobile.

In pharmacy segment, the Bank is offering 10% discount on doctor tele-consultation with Apollo Hospital, 40% off on teleconsultation with Practo and 25% discount on 3-6 months Parentlane PRO subscription for pregnancy and baby healthcare segment. Customers can also avail 18% instant discount and 5% cashback in 1mg wallet on prescription medicines. On PharmaEasy ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders can avail 15% cashback up to Rs. 900 on a minimum spend of Rs. 1,200.

Under online food and groceries ordering segment, the Bank has propelled offers keeping in mind the basic needs of the customers. On shopping through BigBasket, customers can avail a discount of Rs.150 on a minimum spend of Rs. 2500, valid only on Tuesdays and once per card. On purchasing essentials from Paytm Mall, the Bank is offering 10% cashback up to Rs. 500 on a minimum transaction of Rs. 1000. There is also a 10% discount up to Rs.100 on all orders above Rs. 799 through internet banking and credit cards on Zomato.

In order to order food online from Swiggy, a customer has to do a transaction through ICICI Bank internet banking and use the code ICICINB100. Through this, one can avail discount which is valid every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Also in the e-learning segment, customers will be able to avail up to 45% discount on toppr for 2 – 3 year subscription, 10 % fee waiver on upGrad programs and additional 15% discount on Extramarks.

Keeping health and fitness in mind, the Bank is offering a 1 month complimentary FITCOACH membership. 2 months of free subscription to GOQii PLAY, where a customer can watch and learn yoga, meditation and fitness related tips from the health experts. There is also 50% off on all the premium content on Shilpa Shetty’s Simple Soulful App.

During lockdown, entertainment has been a major ask and hence the Bank is offering 40% off on annual subscription of Eros Now and 25% off on Zee5 subscription plans. Additionally, there is a 3 months free subscription offered on Gaana and 30% off on ShemarooMe.

Lastly, in the electronics and consumer durables category, the Bank is offering flat Rs. 7,500 discount on Motorola edge+ and up Rs 3000 discount on Samsung galaxy S10 lite, M31 and M21. The Bank also offers 5% to 10% cashback of Oppo and Vivo models.

New bank customers can also enjoy the benefits and offers by availing the Bank account and credit cards instantly.