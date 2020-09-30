ICICI Bank launches special festive bonanza with additional discounts on loan products

The Bank has tied up with leading brands to present these offers to its customers.

ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a festive bonanza with offers, discounts, and cashback. These offers will be on basic items as well as luxury items from the stable of leading brands and e-commerce platforms. The ICICI ‘Festive Bonanza’, will also offer attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. Some of the offers will be available starting October 1, 2020, and others at different dates of this festive season.

Under this launch, customers will be able to avail various offers on categories such as electronics, gadgets, apparel, jewelry, health and wellness, grocery, food ordering, automobile, furniture, entertainment, and e-learning. The list of brands offering attractive discounts includes Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Grofers, Zomato, Swiggy, Pepperfry, and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ). Customers will be able to avail of these offers using ICICI Bank’s debit and credit cards, net banking, and mobile banking app. Customers can also enjoy offers on various banking services and products such as loans, debit and credit cards, savings and current accounts, NRI accounts, money transfer, consumer finance, and investments, etc.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “With the onset of the festive season, we have put together a wide range of offers for our customers to make their celebrations more special this year. We have tied up with an array of leading e-commerce players as well as popular brands across various categories to bring forth attractive offers. These offers are applicable to using ICICI Bank’s debit/credit cards, net banking, mobile banking, and digital wallet Pockets to make payments.

He further adds, “We have also introduced festive benefits across a range of banking solutions– home, balance transfer, top-up on a home loan, auto, two-wheelers, personal education loan— no-cost-EMI for financing electronics and gadgets, savings and current accounts and NRI accounts among others. With this, we believe that our customers will get the best-in-class offers to celebrate their festivities, even while they are indoors or maintaining safe distancing.”

Benefits of ‘Festive Bonanza’ on loan products;

Home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks will have an attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.90 per cent and processing fee starting from Rs 3,000.

For auto loans, there will be flexible schemes to help customers own a car with customized EMI options. EMIs starting at Rs 1,554 per Rs 1 lakh for a tenure of 84 months. Additionally, women customers get a flat processing fee of Rs 1,999.

For two-wheeler loans, EMI starts as low as Rs 36 per Rs 1,000 for the tenure of 36 months. Special processing fee of Rs 999.

Instant personal loans will be offered at an attractive interest rate starting from 10.50 per cent and a flat processing fee of Rs 3,999.

Consumer finance loans will be available at ‘no-cost EMI’ on leading brands of home appliances and digital products.

The festive offers are available for retail consumers as well as business customers with discounts on processing fees on loans, reduced EMIs, gift vouchers, and more benefits.

ICICI Bank debit or credit card, net banking, and digital wallet Pocket users can avail attractive discounts across categories such as 10 per cent discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Tata Cliq; up to 20 per cent cashback across leading electronics brands like Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, Voltas, Toshiba, Godrej and more; additional 10 per cent discounts on leading apparel brands like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Central, Fab India, Vmart among others; discounts on grocery purchase with Amazon, Big Basket, Paytm Mall, Grofers and Milk Basket; up to 20 per cent discount on leading food delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy and Domino’s, etc. ICICI Bank launches special festive bonanza with additional discounts on loan products