ICICI Bank launches iDelights Summer Bonanza – Special offers on various brands, e-commerce platforms

ICICI Bank has come up with the ‘iDelights Summer Bonanza’, a customised bouquet of offers for its customers for the summer of 2021.

To address various needs of people during summer, ranging from work-from-home enablers, daily necessities, health and lifestyle requirements, these offers were specially curated. These offers are from leading brands in e-commerce, electronics, luxury, grocery, travel, health and wellness, fitness, gifting and home décor.

People will be able to enjoy the benefits of these offers in the form of additional cashback and discounts, which can be availed using the Bank’s Debit and Credit Cards, Internet Banking, Pockets and Consumer Durable Finance.

Here are some of the offers that can be availed under the ‘iDelights Summer Bonanza’ by ICICI bank;

Lifestyle and Luxury brands

The Bank will be providing 10 per cent cashback on credit cards, in addition to regular discounts/ cashback being offered by various luxury brands such as Brooks Brothers, Coach, Diesel, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Paul Smith, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Canali, Satya Paul, The Tank and Vision Express among many others.

With Tata CliQ Luxury, one can get a 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 3,000 every Saturday and Sunday.

One can avail 5 per cent discount up to Rs 1,25,000 on Charter flights from Easy my trip.

Also, there is an additional 10 per cent discount on 4D Travel Experiences at Taj, Vivanta, Seleqtions and ama stays and Trails.

There is also an offer of up to Rs 10,000 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs 80,000 on Diamond Jewellery and Rs 10,000 discount on a minimum purchase of Rs 60,000 on Gold Jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers.

One can also avail 7.5 per cent up to Rs 7,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 45,000 at a retail store or website from PC Jewellers

Electronics, Mobiles and Laptops

10 per cent cashback upto Rs 2000 on AC’s, Refrigerators and Coolers; 5 per cent cashback upto Rs 1,500 on other products purchased from Reliance digital on a minimum purchase of Rs 10,000.

Avail up to Rs 2,500 discount every Thursday at Croma retail store or website

Up to 10 per cent discount on ACs, TVs, refrigerators, microwaves and washing machines and 10 per cent discount up to Rs 1,500 on minimum purchase of Rs 4,999 on Laptops, IT and IT Accessories from Flipkart.

Offers on electronic for card EMI includes all leading brands such as Samsung, LG, Voltas, Whirlpool, IFB appliances, Bosch, Siemens, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes, Toshiba, etc.

Discount on smartphones ranging from Samsung Galaxy M12, Samsung Galaxy M51 at Amazon, OPPO selected models, to POCO on Flipkart through credit cards and EMI transactions.

Special offers on Consumer Durable loans

Customers can avail of up to 5 per cent cashback on AC’s from Haier, LG, Samsung, Panasonic Hitachi, Voltas, IFB and Bluestar products.

Get 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 2,000 on ACs, refrigerators, & coolers of all brands at Reliance digital.

Travel