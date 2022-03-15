ICICI Bank launches co-branded credit cards with Emirates Skywards – Check Features

The co-branded credit cards, are available in 3 variants: ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emerald Credit Card’, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card’, and ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card’.

ICICI Bank today launched the ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ in partnership with Emirates Skywards, the loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai. The bouquet of cards will enable customers to earn reward points– called Skywards Miles– on travel, lifestyle and everyday spending. The company says, these cards, which offer rewards and benefits, are a perfect fit for affluent customers who regularly travel abroad.

The co-branded credit cards, powered with Visa as the network partner, are available in three variants: ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emerald Credit Card’, ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card’, and ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Rubyx Credit Card’.

The cards award up to 2.5 Skywards Miles per Rs 100 spend and depending on the card variant host of benefits including bonus Skywards Miles, complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status, dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme as well as entertainment offers through BookMyShow will be offered to the cardholders. One can spend Skywards Miles on a range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, etc.

Sudipta Roy, Head – Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank says, “The ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ offer world-class propositions to our affluent customers. Typically, credit cards offer similar benefits across all categories and do not cater to a specific customer type or need. This new range of credit cards is part of the select ones, which enable customers to earn in the form of the coveted Skywards Miles across all relevant spends. We believe that these cards will elevate the rewards experience of avid travellers, giving them access to unmatched luxury and comfort.”

Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates Skywards says, “This card will offer members ways to earn Skywards Miles on travel and lifestyle purchases. The ‘Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card’ offers our Indian customers an opportunity to rack up Miles for future flight rewards, flight upgrades and many more privileges.”

Benefits of the Emirates ICICI bank co-branded Credit Card;



· Up to 10,000 Skywards Miles on joining and renewal

· Up to 2.5 Skywards Miles per Rs 100 spent on the card

· Complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status

· Complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounge and spas

· Waiver of fuel surcharge on fuel transactions

· Exclusive dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme

· Exclusive discounts on movie ticket bookings on BookMyShow

ICICI Bank is the first Indian bank to partner with Emirates Skywards, to offer the exclusive range of credit cards in the country.