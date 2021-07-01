ICICI Bank launches a comprehensive banking solution for doctors

‘Salute Doctors’ provides doctors with an array of innovative services.

ICICI Bank today announced the launch of a comprehensive banking solution for doctors, called Salute Doctors. It provides customized banking as well as value-added services for every doctor, beginning from a medical student to a senior medical consultant to an owner of a hospital or a clinic.

The solutions, which are mostly digital and instant, are designed to take care of the professional, business, lifestyle and wealth banking requirements of doctors and their families. The initiative is powered by ICICI STACK, a digital banking platform with nearly 500 services that helps customers of the bank to avail the services digitally and seamlessly.

As per a press release, ‘Salute Doctors’ provides doctors with an array of innovative services. One, a range of premium savings and current accounts for personal and business banking. Two, specially curated suite of loans for home, auto, personal, education, medical equipment, setting up clinic or hospital and business. Three, industry first value added services, which are offered in association with partners, to help doctors fulfill their lifestyle needs, manage clinic/hospital better and digitally, get updates on latest medical developments, take care of accounting needs, expand and procure medical supplies.

Commenting on the same, Pranav Mishra, Head-Liabilities, ICICI Bank, said, “We, at ICICI Bank, hold doctors in high esteem for their selfless service to society. Today on the National Doctor’s Day, we have launched ‘Salute Doctors’ banking solutions to express gratitude and salute our lifesavers for their service and sacrifice. This proposition is an extension of ‘ICICI STACK’ which we launched a year ago to offer all banking services digitally from one platform. We have done extensive research on doctors across various stages of their career– right from medical students, senior doctors and owners of hospitals/ clinics- to understand their banking needs.”

“Based on our research insights, we have created a 360-degree proposition that brings in a host of instant and digital services, customized for doctors at different stages of their career. For example, we have specially curated education loan for doctors, loans for medical equipment for new purchases and refurbished medical equipment, loan for purchase, construction or expansion of clinic or hospital business loans for working capital requirement of clinic and hospital as well as personal loan for all their other needs.”

“We have designed a Business Credit Card and Expressions Debit Card for their business and personal expenses respectively. Further, we are offering value added services, which are first in the industry. We believe that this specially curated holistic proposition helps doctors in our country to fulfill their personal and professional banking requirements,” he added.