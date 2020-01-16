Forgot ICICI Bank user ID and password? Know the process for online banking using OTP

ICICI Bank has introduced a facility that enables the account holders to log-in to their internet banking account using their registered mobile number, OTP and their debit card PIN.
Forgot your ICICI Bank user ID and password? If forgetting your internet banking password is a common excuse for you to not use online banking facility, here’s a piece of good news. You don’t have to memorize or write down your password on a piece of paper anymore. ICICI Bank has introduced a facility that enables the account holders to log-in to their internet banking account using their registered mobile number, a ‘One Time Password (OTP)’ and their debit card PIN. The OTP based login facility is considered secure and as robust as the traditional method of logging in, as it involves the same two-factor authentication process.
With the introduction of OTP facility, one need not remember the username and the password and merely use the registered mobile number in accessing net banking facilities. The need for ICICI Bank password reset will also not be there anymore. Generating a new password also involved a few steps and it took time to get it generated.
The moment the 6-digit OTP is generated, it is received at the user’s mobile phone as well received in the email. To keep the process more secure, only the last two digits of the debit card is visible for easy and quick recognition while the other numbers are masked.
To log-on successfully by using the OTP method, you just need to:
- Have your registered mobile phone
- Memorize the last 2 digits of your debit card number.
- Use the debit card PIN
To login ICICI Bank internet banking, here’s the process:
- Visit www.icicibank.com and
- Click on ‘Login’
- Enter your mobile number registered
- Click on ‘Get OTP’
- Enter the OTP
- Enter your debit card PIN
- Click on ‘Proceed’
Once logged in, you can use several features of the Internet Banking such as checking account balance, account statement, make payments using Net Banking, transfer funds, the opening of Fixed Deposit, paying Utility Bills, recharging prepaid mobile/DTH and a lot of other services.
