ICICI Bank hikes FD interest rates for select tenures; Check out the latest rates

ICICI Bank’s fixed deposits of 185 days to 289 days will now earn an interest of 6.50 per cent as against 6.25 per cent earlier.

Soon after India’s leading banks – including SBI and HDFC Bank – increased their fixed deposit rates, ICICI Bank has revised its FD rates for select tenures with effect from August 14, 2018. The rates have been revised both for the general public as well as senior citizens.

For instance, fixed deposits of 185 days to 289 days will now earn an interest of 6.50 per cent as against 6.25 per cent earlier, while FDs of 290 days to less than 1 year will fetch 6.75 per cent interest as against 6.50 per cent. Similarly, FDs of 1 year to 389 days will give a return of 6.75 per cent as against 6.60 per cent before, while 5-year tax saver FD (Max up to Rs 1.50 lakh) will provide 7.25 per cent return as against 7.00 per cent earlier. For 5-year tax saver FD, senior citizens were getting 7.50 per cent earlier, which has now been increased to 7.75 per cent.

Here are ICICI Bank’s latest interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore, with premature withdrawal facility):