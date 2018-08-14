ICICI Bank hikes FD interest rates for select tenures; Check out the latest rates

Soon after India’s leading banks – including SBI and HDFC Bank – increased their fixed deposit rates, ICICI Bank has revised its FD rates for select tenures with effect from August 14, 2018. The rates have been revised both for the general public as well as senior citizens.
For instance, fixed deposits of 185 days to 289 days will now earn an interest of 6.50 per cent as against 6.25 per cent earlier, while FDs of 290 days to less than 1 year will fetch 6.75 per cent interest as against 6.50 per cent. Similarly, FDs of 1 year to 389 days will give a return of 6.75 per cent as against 6.60 per cent before, while 5-year tax saver FD (Max up to Rs 1.50 lakh) will provide 7.25 per cent return as against 7.00 per cent earlier. For 5-year tax saver FD, senior citizens were getting 7.50 per cent earlier, which has now been increased to 7.75 per cent.
Here are ICICI Bank’s latest interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore, with premature withdrawal facility):
|
Tenure Period
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018
|
General
|Senior Citizen*
|7 days to 14 days
|4.00
|4.50
|15 days to 29 days
|4.25
|4.75
|30 days to 45 days
|5.50
|6.00
|46 days to 60 days
|5.75
|6.25
|61 days to 90 days
|6.00
|6.50
|91 days to 120 days
|6.00
|6.50
|121 days to 184 days
|6.00
|6.50
|185 days to 289 days
|6.50
|7.00
|290 days to less than 1 year
|6.75
|7.25
|1 year to 389 days
|6.75
|7.25
|390 days to 2 years
|7.00
|7.50
|2 years 1 day upto 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|5 years 1 day upto 10 years
|7.00
|7.50
|5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)
|7.25
|7.75