ICICI Bank Guru Nanak Jayanti Offer: 55 percent discount on travel, shopping, stay, dining and more

ICICI Bank has announced several offers for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

ICICI Bank has announced a number of offers for its customers to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The Bank is offering up to 55 per cent discount on travel, stay, dining and shopping in Amritsar on its debit and credit cards. The customers will also get an array of benefits on opening NRI and Savings Accounts. Further, they are eligible to get exciting offers on availing various loans such as home, auto, two-wheel and personal. The offer is valid for the entire month in Amritsar.

ICICI Bank will offer 55 per cent discount on MakeMyTrip on more than 200 hotels in Amritsar, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, 55 per cent cashback up to Rs. 550 on Cab booking for local travel and up to 55 per cent with max discount of Rs. 550 on dining offers in over 100 restaurants and over 100 shopping outlets.

The private lender has also introduced a special edition debit card for its NRI and savings accounts Gold Plus variant account holders like NRI Premia Account, The One Savings Account, The Advantage Woman Savings Account and The Seniors Club Savings Account. Customers will get a host of benefits on opening any of these accounts, including complimentary parental health cover, preferential rate on remittance, special discount on processing fee of loans, discounted locker rental charges and complimentary airport lounge access. There are special offers on forex wherein customers will receive additional 55.0 paise on existing rate on exchanging foreign currency at any ICICI Bank branches in Punjab and Chandigarh, the bank said in a statement.

The bank has also announced special offers on home, auto, two-wheeler and personal loan. Customers will be offered special processing fee, instant sanction letter for pre-approved customers, dedicated desk for NRIs and track my loan on application among others. Additionally, customers get add-on accessories and lower rate of interest on Suzuki & TVS bikes and free loyalty membership with Honda bikes. There are special discount on high-end bikes like Hayabusa (68K) and GSX-S750/V-Strom 650 as well.

Pranav Mishra, Head- Retail Liabilities, ICICI Bank said, “We are extremely delighted to introduce an exclusive offering on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As a tribute to this auspicious occasion, we have launched a comprehensive festive proposition with fabulous offers from popular brands across categories like travel, stay, dining and shopping. We have also introduced a limited edition debit card on opening NRI account and Savings Bank account. Further, customers can get a host of benefits by availing various types of loans- home, auto, two-wheeler and personal. Our aim is to provide a pleasant and memorable experience to the pilgrims visiting Amritsar from across the world during this period.”