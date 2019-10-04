ICICI Bank Festive Treats: Get over 5000 discount offers at e-commerce sites, 20,000+ stores

As soon as the mega sales begin, people throng online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon for festive shopping.

An increasing number of people now visit malls and online platforms to buy branded products and avail offers and discounts. Many people even put their festive shopping on hold till the start of the mega online festive sales to get huge discounts and also to get the products of their choices delivered at home.

So, as soon as the mega sales begin, people throng online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon for festive shopping. So much is the craze that CashKaro.com, one of India’s largest Cashback and Coupons sites, has reported a whopping 1000 per cent increase in the number of transactions via CashKaro only in the first two days of the online festive sales in comparison to normal days.

With the county going frenzy on sale launched by leading e-commerce portals, ICICI Bank has further sweetened the deals by making sure that its customers receive extra discounts, cashbacks and vouchers on offers ranging from apparels, grocery, electronics, jewellery, entertainment, dining, travel, health and wellness and utility payment.

Taking on e-commerce companies that have launched major sales, ICICI Bank has brought alluring deals for its clients. The bank has propelled a merry bonanza with over 5,000 offers on premium brands, e-commerce sites and at 20,000+ stores. The offer is applicable till October 31 and customers can avail the same using ICICI Bank’s credit & debit cards, internet and mobile banking.

Flipkart ‘Big Billion Days’ sale is getting an extra 10 per cent markdown on installments through ICICI Bank’s Mastercard. Simultaneously, the offer identified with ICICI Bank on Amazon soon going to be launched.

The bank’s customers will get 10 per cent extra discount on Central’s showroom. Apart from this, cashback of 10 per cent is being given on Pantaloon, 20 per cent on Myntra, 5 per cent on Max, 5 per cent on Bata and 5 per cent on Chunmun.

Talking about the groceries, there is a 15 per cent cashback on Grofers, 10 per cent discount on Big Basket, 10 per cent cashback on Metro Wholesale, 10 per cent discount on Nature Basket and 10 per cent cashback on Spencer.

In the electronics category, there will be a cashback of 15 per cent on LG, 10 per cent on Sony, 15 per cent on Samsung and 10 per cent on Panasonic. At the same time, Vivo will get 5 per cent cashback, 10 per cent cashback on Voltas, 10 per cent cashback on Toshiba, 10 per cent cashback on Realme. Apart from this, ICICI Bank customers are getting discounts in various categories.

Keeping the vacation and holiday season in mind ICICI Bank is offering deals to its customers to enjoy instant discount on Makemytrip, flat 6 per cent cashback on OYO, 4 per cent cashback on Hotels.com, flat 7 per cent cashback on all Booking.com transactions, cashback offers on 15 per cent off on INOX , vouchers and reward points options on Bookmyshow. Keeping health and wellness in mind while enjoying the festive season ICICI bank offers discounts of 10 per cent Lybrate and Apollo Hospitals.

Along with offers on wide range of categories, ICICI Bank also has everyday delights offers, local offers and the top spender campaign where customers stand a chance to win iPhoneX, Amazon Echo spot or gift vouchers with maximum spends online using internet banking.