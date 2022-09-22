ICICI Bank Festive Bonanza for customers – Check attractive offers, discounts & cashbacks

ICICI Bank today announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’, a wide variety of offers, for all its customers at the onset of the festive season. The customers can enjoy the benefit of discounts and cashbacks up to Rs 25,000 which can be availed using the bank’s credit/ debit cards, internet banking, consumer finance and cardless EMI. These offers are also available to the customers in the form of EMIs using the bank’s debit/ credit cards.

The bank has curated a bouquet of offers to meet the festive needs of customers in categories ranging from electronics & gadgets, global luxury brands, apparels & jewellery, grocery, automobile, furniture, travel and dining.

The list of marquee brands offering attractive offers include Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Bigbasket, Blinkit, MakeMyTrip, iPhone 14, Samsung, Ajio, Reliance Digital, Croma, LG, Dell, Swiggy, Zomato, PC Jewellers (PCJ), and many more. Special offers on banking products such as loans (home loan, personal loan, and gold loan) can also be availed.

Speaking on the launch, Rakesh Jha, Executive Director, ICICI Bank, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’ for our customers which will include a plethora of offers, discounts and cashbacks on purchases and spends. We have collaborated with leading brands and e-commerce platforms across a wide range of products and services. In addition, we have introduced festive benefits across our banking solutions – home loan, balance transfer, loan against property, personal loan, auto loan, two wheeler loan. We hope that these offers will be able to bring a lot of joy and excitement to our customers.”

Also Read: What happens when you default on 3 consecutive home loan EMIs?

ICICI Bank’s customers can avail attractive discounts across categories using the bank’s debit/credit card. They can use facilities such as cardless EMI and ‘no-cost EMI’ to finance their purchases.

Offers on leading brands & e-commerce platforms: 10% discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Ajio Luxe.

Global luxury brands: Additional 10% cashback on luxury brands like Armani Exchange, Canali, Clarks, Diesel, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Paul & Shark, Satya Paul, Steve Madden and Brooks & Brothers, among others.

Electronics & gadgets: Up to 10% cashback across leading electronics brands like LG, Carrier, Dell, Eureka Forbes, Haier, Sony, Voltas, Whirlpool and many more. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Mobile phones: With Apple’s “iPhone for Life” programme, avail iPhone 14 with instant EMI starting at Rs. 2,497 per month. Attractive discount and cashback offers on mobiles from MI, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and Vivo.

Apparel & jewellery: Additional 10% discounts on leading apparel brands like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Ajio, Flipkart, among others. Also get ₹2,500 cashback on minimum purchase of ₹50,000 and ₹5,000 on minimum purchase of ₹1,00,000 from PC Jewellers (PCJ).

Grocery: Exciting discounts on grocery purchase with Big Basket, Swiggy Instamart, Licious, Blinkit, etc.

Travel: Exciting discounts on leading travel sites like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Cleartrip, EaseMyTrip and Paytm flights, among others

Dining: Up to 20% discount on Zomato, Swiggy and EazyDiner.

Entertainment: Exciting offers on SonyLiv annual subscription, and discounts on movie tickets and F&B in Cinepolis and Inox.

Furniture and Home Decor: 10% discount on brands like Pepperfry, West Elm, Ritu Kumar, among others.

Some exciting offers on the loan suite are:

Home loan: Avail pre-approved home loan & pre-approved balance transfer with a processing fees of Rs.1100 only*. Customers can get 50% discount* on processing fee for home loan, balance transfer and loan against property.

Car loan: Customers can get car loan up to 100% of on-road price on new car loan and up to 100% of car valuation on used car loan for a tenure up to 8 years.

Consumer finance: No-cost EMI on leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, LG, Voltas among others this facility will be enabled at leading retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics etc.

Personal loan: Customers will not be levied pre-closure charges on personal loans after 12 EMIs are paid (3% charged, if closed before 12 EMIs).

Tractor loan: Customers can also avail tractor loan for tenure up to 6 years*. The loan will be provided upto 90% of the tractor cost.

Two-wheeler loan: Customers can avail up to 100%* of On Road Price of the two-wheeler and get EMI as low as ₹30 per ₹1,000.