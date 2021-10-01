ICICI Bank festival offer: Home Loans at 6.7%; up to 50% discount on shopping, food, travel, flight bookings

Offers also available on banking products including loans, credit cards, savings and current accounts.

ICICI Bank has announced ‘Festive Bonanza’, a complete suite of offers with instant discounts and cashbacks on thousands of products including luxury items from premium brands and leading e-commerce platforms. ICICI Bank is also offering attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services as part of the Festive Bonanza. The offers will be available from today (October 1, 2021) onwards on various dates during the upcoming festive season.

In a statement, ICICI Bank said that customers can enjoy offers on various categories ranging from electronics and gadgets, global luxury brands, apparels and jewellery, grocery, automobile, furniture, travel and dining.

Festive Bonanza offers can be availed on brands like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Paytm, Bigbasket, Grofers, Supr Daily Pepperfry, JioMart, MakeMyTrip, Samsung, LG, Dell, Swiggy, Zomato, EazyDiner, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ).

The bank said that customers can avail of these offers by using ICICI Bank debit or credit cards, internet banking and Cardless EMI. They can also avail offers like discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs and more on banking services and products such as loans, credit cards, savings and current accounts, NRI accounts, money transfer, consumer finance, business banking and investments.

Commenting on the offers, Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “We have noticed that in the last 12-18 months, customers held back on the spends and there is a lot of pent-up demand that has built up in the system. In the past few months, the macro indicators reveal that there is a clear rise in consumption and buying patterns. To support this demand and overall economic growth during the upcoming festive season, we are offering a comprehensive bouquet of offers, discounts and cashbacks for our customers – across several leading brands and e-commerce platforms.”

Top offers for ICICI Bank customers

10% discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Paytm Mall

Additional 10% cashback on luxury brands like Armani Exchange, Canali, Clarks, Diesel, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Paul & Shark, Satya Paul, Tiffany & Co, Steve Madden and Superdry among others

Up to 10% cashback across leading electronics brands like LG, Bosch, Carrier, Dell, Eureka Forbes, Godrej Appliances, Haier, Panasonic, Sony, Siemens, Voltas, Whirlpool and many more.

Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Kohinoor Electronics, Sargam Electronics, Hariom Electronics, Electronic Paradise, Arcee Electronics, Great Eastern Trading, Sales India, Big C, LOT Mobiles and B NEW Mobiles

Attractive discount and cashback offers on mobiles from Samsung, MI, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and Vivo

Additional 10% discounts on leading apparel brands like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Central, Ajio, Flipkart, Pothy’s among others. Also avail Up to Rs 5,000 cashback on minimum purchase of Rs 50,000 from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ)

Discounts on grocery purchase with JioMart, Reliance Fresh, Reliance Smart, Big Basket, Grofers, Licious, Supr Daily and Milk Basket

Up to 10% discounts on brands like Pepperfry and Mojarto. Also avail upto 48% discount from Wakefit on selected products

Up to 25% discount on leading travel sites like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, EaseMyTrip and Paytm flights among others

Up to 50% discount on Zomato, Swiggy, EazyDiner and EatSure (Behrouz Biryani, Faasos, Oven Story and more)

Loan offers

Home Loans: Customers can avail of attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.70% and processing fee starting from Rs 1,100 on fresh home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks

Auto loans: Flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor-made EMIs. EMIs starting at Rs 799 per Rs 1 lakh. Customers can also avail loan for tenure up to 8 years. Customers can get attractive rate of interest on used car loan starting from 10.5% and can also avail top-up loan on their existing car loan

Two-wheeler loans: EMI as low as Rs 29 per Rs 1,000 for tenure of 48 months. Flat processing fee of Rs 1,499 only

Instant personal loans: Attractive interest rate starting from 10.25% and flat processing fee of Rs 1,999

Consumer finance loans: No cost EMI available on leading brands of home appliances and digital products. Quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation

Enterprise loan- Insta OD: Avail unsecured OD up to Rs 50 lakh and non-ICICI Bank customers can avail up to Rs 15 lakh. Pay interest on the amount utilized with no foreclosure charges.