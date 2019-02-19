ICICI Bank FD Xtra to Other Bank FDs: Fixed deposits that give you more bang for the buck

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 11:28 AM

Although the life cover is free in the bank FD, there are three important conditions that need to be met.

ICICI Bank FD Xtra, FD Xtra, FD Plus Life Cover, life cover, fixed deposit,FD investmentsA better way will be to stagger your FD investments across banks and tenures to take care of TDS and re-investment risk.

ICICI Bank has recently launched FD Xtra, a fixed deposit (FD) scheme with a host of new features. One of the variants of FD Xtra is the ‘FD Plus Life Cover’ that provides a free life cover to the individual on the opening an FD account with the bank.

Although the life cover is free, there are three important conditions that need to be met:

* The life cover will be available to those who are 18-50 years of age.
* The cover is on a minimum deposit of Rs 3 lakh and for a minimum tenure of 2 years.
* The cover is free only for the first year and may be renewed by the FD holder in the second year on paying the premium.

As a result, in FD Xtra – FD Life, the benefit to senior citizens on account of additional interest of 50 basis points is left out. Further, a deposit above Rs 3 lakh will not get full coverage as life cover is only till Rs 3 lakh. Lastly, the deposit is to be for a minimum tenure of two years.

Therefore, it is important that one explores interest rate of other banks especially when a minimum tenure of two years is what one is looking for.

Deposits for tenure around 2 years
If you are willing to lock-in funds in a FD for a tenure of around 2 years, have a look around. Some other banks may be offering competitive rate of interest. Currently, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is offering 9 per cent on deposits of 456 Days to less than 2 years.

DCB bank has been offering free life cover to those who are 18-54 years of age, in its Suraksha FD, on a minimum deposit of Rs 10,000 and for a minimum tenure of 3 years upto a maximum of Rs 50 lakh. While DCB in its deposits is offering 8.05 percent, ICICI deposits fetches 7.5 per cent on their 2-year deposit and other banks such as SBI, HDFC and Axis bank are offering 6.80 per cent, 7.40 per cent and 7.5 per cent respectively. Among the big banks, ICICI FD Xtra offers competitive rates and comes with the addtional features.

Competitive rate of interest
Here are few other banks that are offering competitive rate of interest on deposits of around two years.

Au Small Finance Bank
Interest rate: 8.50 per cent per annum

Fincare Small Finance Bank
Interest rate: 9 per cent per annum

Equitas Small Finance Bank
Interest rate: 8.80 percent per annum

ESAF Small Finance Bank
Interest rate: 8 per cent per annum

Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Interest rate: 8.75 per cent per annum

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Interest rate: 8.25 per cent per annum

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
Interest rate: 7.85 per cent per annum

North East Small finance Bank
Interest rate: 8 per cent per annum

Jana Small Finance Bank
Interest rate: 8.5 per cent per annum

What to do
Before choosing ‘FD plus Life Cover kind deposits’, check if other banks are offering better rates for the period that you wish to invest for. Also, consider the amount of FD and see if it amount of cover suffices your life cover needs. Ideally, one should have life cover of at least ten times of one’s annual net-take home pay. Also, at times, banks offer higher rates on their special deposits. Make use of the current scenario before the rates fall. A better way will be to stagger your FD investments across banks and tenures to take care of TDS and re-investment risk.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. ICICI Bank FD Xtra to Other Bank FDs: Fixed deposits that give you more bang for the buck
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition